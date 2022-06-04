Indiana court strikes down emergency law fought by governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has thrown out a law that gave state lawmakers increased power to intervene during public health emergencies.
The court on Friday agreed with arguments from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that the law adopted by state legislators violates the Indiana Constitution. The law gave legislative leaders authority to call the General Assembly into what it calls an "emergency session" when the governor has declared a statewide emergency.
The law was a response to Holcomb’s efforts to deal with the COVD-19 pandemic. The GOP-dominated Legislature had passed the law over Holcomb’s veto.
The governor said Friday that the court's ruling "has provided clarity and finality" on "important" constitutional questions.
