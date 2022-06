More often than not, animals are scared to go to the vet. It takes all of our might to drag them out of the car and bring them inside. The sneaky pets will try to escape from the lobby. If only they could understand the vet is there to help them! Or if only they could see how happy this one puppy is while he’s at the vet, it would make everyone’s job a lot easier.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO