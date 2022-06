BUTTE, HARDING, PERKINS COUNTY – Neal Pinnow won the race in the primary election for District 28B House Tuesday over opponent Thomas Brunner 1,452 votes to 1,120. “It was a close race, and I enjoyed getting to meet Tom,” Pinnow said. “I enjoyed getting to visit with him and getting to know him as an individual. We both ran a good race, and now it’s time to get to work, and I’m looking forward to being able to represent the people of District 28B.”

