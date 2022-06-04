ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

A strong bond: Pueblo's 150-year history with steel mill celebrated

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

When Colorado Fuel and Iron forged its roots in Pueblo 150 years ago, the company made the Steel City what it is today and helped build the West.

Construction of Pueblo’s iconic steel mill started shortly after CF&I committed to setting up shop in Pueblo in 1872. The company grew to manufacture dozens of products from railroad rails to nails, and tools and infrastructure products for agriculture, mining, commercial and residential industries. It made Pueblo the "Pittsburgh of the West."

“We always said Pittsburg built the east and Pueblo built everything from the west of the Mississippi River to California,” said Rudy Jiminez, whose father, Tony Manuel Jiminez, worked at the mill for 44 years starting in 1942.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLK59_0g0P43d800

Jiminez brought his wife, a cousin and three grandchildren to the Steelworks Center of the West Thursday for the opening of the “Steel Strong: The Steel that Built the West” exhibit. He wanted to see how a safety vest that belonged to his father was displayed.

“I remember he was so proud of it when he brought it home, but I don’t think he ever wore it,” he explained, pointing to the pristine suede Sherpa-lined vest.

One memory Jiminez has of his father was the two or so mile walk he had to make every day from the gate to the mill lugging a tool box that must have weighed 100 pounds. He did not have clearance to drive into the mill site.

“When they gave him a drive pass and he finally got to drive in, it was the best day of his life,” he said with a laugh.

His father would set the dye cutters on the machine to make the size of nails needed each day. A spool of wire would feed in one side and nails would spit out the other.

The mill workers made everything from the “smallest nails to the biggest railroad tie nails,” Jiminez said.

A machine much like the one his father operated is on display at the museum. When the mill transformed from hand operated machinery to motorized units, the workers were able to crank out “568 nails a minute,” said Victoria Miller, a curator who worked 18 months to bring the exhibit together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml8Sz_0g0P43d800

A lunchbox full of memories

Pueblo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Duane Nava was particularly struck by a poignant memory of his father when he spotted an exhibit with a black lunchbox.

Nava’s father, Margarito, worked as a forklift operator in the brickyard for 37 years. When he and other workers were asked to put in overtime, the company always got them sack lunches from Chuck’s Lunch, which is known as the Mill Stop today.

“The lunches always had a choice of one of three sandwiches, chips, a piece of fruit and a chocolate cupcake,” Miller said.

Steel City plates: Puebloans urged to petition Colorado for new Steel City license plate

Often, the workers, like Nava’s father, would save the dessert to bring home to their children. Nava has vivid memories of eating his father’s desserts.

Nava said when he was in elementary school his father would “buy me math books that were two or three years ahead of my grade. He was always pushing me and telling me that I would go to college,” instead of following in his footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BWK9_0g0P43d800

Rare photos highlight exhibit

About 90% of the exhibit’s photos have never been displayed before and are “rare, one-of-a-kind images,” said Christina Trujillo, executive director.

One photo shows boys and young men making hoops for wooden barrels in the mill’s cooperage in 1903. By the 1950s, some Pueblo youth still went to work at the mill “instead of going to school because they wanted to make good money and lied on their applications about being 17,” Trujillo said.

The exhibit, which includes gems like the Pueblo Model Railroad Club’s miniature CF&I Steel Mill replica, will run for two years. Displays pay homage to the influence the company had in building schools, a six-room hospital, worker housing and even a grocery store.

“The exhibit spans early CF&I history all the way up to present day with EVRAZ North America, showcasing how the technology really changed through the years,” Trujillo said.

For many Pueblo families, the mill was the lifeblood of the city. As the region's largest private employer, it supplied jobs for 22,000 workers at its peak of operations.

“We did well and he provided a good life for us,” Jiminez said of his father.

The museum is located at 215 Canal St. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Entry costs $8 for adults or $4 for children.

More museum news: Pueblo's history etched in steel with national landmark designation

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: A strong bond: Pueblo's 150-year history with steel mill celebrated

Comments / 1

Huervoes
4d ago

Mural wall along East Northern Ave would be cool into the Bojon Town neighborhood to honor all these men and neighborhood where alot of the men/women worked at CFI ..I believe I heard there was a guy who has brought this idea to Evraz and the City ..hopefully they will put a super nice new mural wall with really cool art on it running from bridge to the east toward Mahren, Bohmen, Egan..alot of the workers used the old turnstile gate across from Midwest steel on East Northern ave to get to their Departments to work and lived in Bojon Town

Reply
3
Related
xpopress.com

Pikes Peak Gem & Mineral Show

Friday, Noon to 7:00pm, Saturday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Since 1963, the Colorado Springs Mineralogical Society (CSMS) has sponsored the Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show. Over 50 vendors are expected to specialize in gems and minerals from Colorado and worldwide, sculptures, fossils, meteorites, crystals, and jewelry. This show will also feature exhibits, auctions every half-hour, door prizes, gold panning with the Gold Prospectors of Colorado, and kids activities!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lamarledger.com

This tiny Colorado town may change its name to “Kush.” Seriously.

It’s easy to miss Moffat — a 120-person town in southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley that long has been known for its agriculture and ranching history. But if Mike Biggio has his way, this tiny outpost on the edge of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve soon will be rebranded to reflect what he views as the future of a dying valley.
COLORADO STATE
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 8, 2022

Montrose Regional Health is once again requiring masks for everyone coming into the hospital or its clinics. The requirement applies regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the two-week COVID positivity rate for Montrose County is 8.2 percent. Meanwhile, the state vaccine bus will stop in Montrose tomorrow at the Mexican American Development Association, 17 N. Sixth Street. It will be there from 10 am to 6 pm. Vaccines are free, with no insurance or ID required.
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

Colorado marks over 250 fires as activity increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than 250 fires already this year in the Rocky Mountain region, the U.S. Forest Service said activity is up in Colorado. Jacque Buchanan, Deputy Regional Forester with the Forest Service has been with the agency for 30 years with the last 10 years in Colorado. She said that during the […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
Pueblo, CO
Business
KRDO News Channel 13

Study shows racial disparity in Colorado Springs park system when it comes to “park space”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Findings from a national non-profit working to create and protect park space across the United States highlight clear deficiencies in the Colorado Springs park system. According to a study from the non-profit Trust for Public Land, "residents living in neighborhoods where most people identify as a person of color have The post Study shows racial disparity in Colorado Springs park system when it comes to “park space” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Utility terrain vehicle riders can ride Cañon City streets starting Aug. 1

Cañon City utility terrain vehicle riders finally got the green light to drive their UTVs on city streets. After several months of public meetings and stakeholder discussions, the City of Cañon City and local residents have found enough common ground to agree upon an ordinance that will allow private, non-commercial UTVs on city streets, effective Aug. 1.
CANON CITY, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs actor, musician, music teacher dies

Colorado Springs lost a colorful actor, musician and music teacher in Howard Kirstel last month. The man who acted and sang in many Pikes Peak region shows and once played guitar in a band with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia died May 23. He was 78. His wife Gretchen Kirstel preceded him in death in 2014. He's survived by a daughter and stepson.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Steel#Steel Mill#Steel City#Colorado Fuel And Iron#Cf I
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County

Kimra Jean Fitzwater, date of birth July 24, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was. arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint,. failure to display proof of insurance, and weaving. Bond was $400. MAY 25, 2022. Rachel Grace Gurfinkel, date of birth April...
The Denver Gazette

These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

The old saying “know before you go” is taking on a new, heightened meaning in Colorado’s outdoors. Before we go camping, we need to know about fire restrictions, for one. Those are becoming more widespread amid this megadrought and amid waves of newcomers. The pandemic marked a period of bigger crowds across the mountains — and increased anxieties of campfires leading to bigger burns. With those crowds come new land...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Pair of Pueblo Dems Hope to Fill Term-limited Esgar’s Shoes

The term-limited Colorado House Majority Leader, Rep. Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo), is leaving some big shoes to fill at the Capitol. In Pueblo, a pair of experienced Democrats, Tisha Mauro and Jason Muñoz, will be competing in the June 28 primary to challenge Republican Jonathan Ambler for Esgar’s seat.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Tornado confirmed north of Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service in Pueblo has confirmed a tornado on the ground just northwest of the city of Las Animas and Fort Lyon. Residents in the area should take cover immediately as the general storm motion is to the southeast near Highway 50. A tornado warning remains in effect for […]
LAS ANIMAS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two large solar farms, one under construction and one seeking approval, in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO NewsChannel 13 is updating the progress of two significant solar power-generating operations in the area. One of the projects is currently being built north of the Pueblo Airport, along the road that leads to the Transportation Technology Center; both sides of the road for several miles appear to be The post Two large solar farms, one under construction and one seeking approval, in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Lawsuit calls on Colorado Springs to move April elections to November to address racial disparities

The city of Colorado Springs is facing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in local elections. The Citizens Project, Colorado Latinos Vote, League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region and the Black/Latino Leadership Coalition filed the June 1 suit on the grounds that "the timing of Colorado Springs' elections for city council and Mayor massively disadvantages Hispanic and Black residents."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso County Approves Fireworks, With One Big Exception

Fireworks this Fourth of July as El Paso County Commissioners have approved the sale and use of fireworks. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/U8OYfPBceWE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. However, that comes with one big compromise: no flying fireworks allowed. NON-AERIAL FIREWORKS. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. https://unsplash.com/photos/rkji9hajIeM?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink. Sparklers. Black Cats. Smoke Bombs. Black Snakes (the lamest part of any homemade fireworks display)
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Two Fatalities Recorded on the Arkansas River Monday

Two people died in separate incidents on the Arkansas River Monday (June 6). Colorado Parks and Wildlife said one of the incidents happened in the Royal Gorge where a boat flipped, leaving a man dead. The second incident happened on Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, a swimmer went missing. A...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
836
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy