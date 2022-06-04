ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Steelers best options to replace Stephon Tuitt

With the news that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt was planning to retire. the team is now tasked with how to replace a player as talented as him in the lineup. Let’s rank the most effective and realistic options for moving on without Tuitt.

1-Isaiahh Loudermilk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tntXG_0g0P3m6f00
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Last season, then-rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk was pressed into service to replace Tuitt and played well. Granted the Steelers opted for simply using two down linemen on most plays and Loudermilk only ended up playing around 25 percent of the defensive snaps. Nevertheless, he’s the readiest to plug into the starting lineup as of now.

2-Tyson Alualu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCa7p_0g0P3m6f00
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Lost in Tuitt’s absence last season was the loss of Tyson Alualu for the year as well. Even at 35 years old, Alualu paired up with Cam Heyward and Chris Wormley might be the most effective and consistent base three-man line the Steelers can field.

3-Montravius Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Znif3_0g0P3m6f00
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The addition of Montravius Adams last year was a smart move by the front office and his power up front was welcome. Now Adams is signed to a new contract and should figure heavily into the defensive line rotation.

4-Veteran free agent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7GLn_0g0P3m6f00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have plenty of cap space should they opt to bring in a stop-gap veteran who can give the team good reps and have an immediate impact. This move might be the biggest longshot but would pay the biggest dividends if the Steelers chose to do it.

5-DeMarvin Leal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ztZO_0g0P3m6f00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The second the Steelers drafted DeMarvin Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, I felt like Tuitt’s time was over with Pittsburgh. Maybe the Steelers see something in Leal that I don’t but he feels more like a project play than a rookie who can come in and have a serious impact in 2022.

