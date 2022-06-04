ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Lakes Area Farmers Market a land of opportunity for home-based food producers

By Vicki Gerdes
DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — Every Tuesday and Saturday at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes, from mid-May through October, the Lakes Area Farmers Market is open for business from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The producer-only farmers market features a variety of locally produced and freshly grown fruits, vegetables, herbs,...

DL-Online

Volunteer water monitors needed in Detroit Lakes, Perham, Wadena areas

DETROIT LAKES — The state of Minnesota is looking for a few good water monitors. People who aren’t afraid to get their hands wet a couple times a month during the summertime are needed to help keep an eye on the amount of algae and sediment in lakes and rivers.
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: More about what 'average' means

FARGO — The first 80-degree day of the year came about three weeks after the average first date this year. Fargo, Grand Forks and numerous other locations around the region hit the low 80s Friday, May 27. The average first 80-degree day in Fargo is May 5. In Grand Forks, it is May 8. A year ago, both cities recorded the first 80-degree day on May 1. However, in 2020, neither city got to 80 degrees until May 27, just like this year.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

County board eyes catastrophic leave bank for employees

DETROIT LAKES — A catastrophic leave bank for employees who need extra time, beyond their accrued paid time off and sick leave bank, for medical emergencies may soon be on the books for Becker County employees. Though the issue was tabled at the county board's Tuesday, June 8 meeting,...
DL-Online

Clifford G. Thompson

Clifford G. Thompson, 63, Detroit Lakes, MN, died Sunday, April 17 at his home surrounded by his family. Clifford G. Thompson was born July 10, 1958, in Detroit Lakes, MN to Arville and Ruth (Williams) Thompson. He grew up on Shorewood Drive, on White Clover Beach Big Detroit Lakes, on The Point Resort. He attended Holy Rosary School through the 8th grade and is a 1977 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving in San Diego, Florida, New Zealand and Greenland. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Detroit Lakes where he worked for Johnson Excavating, Jennie-O Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids, McDonalds, the Detroit Lakes Municipal Liquor Store, Central Market in Detroit Lakes, and was also part owner in Little Shoey’s at the Detroit Lakes Elks Lodge.
DL-Online

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to a nonconforming use expansion permit to enlarge a nonconforming storage shed by 24 square feet and to raise the sidewall height from 8 feet to 9 feet and to grant a variance to allow a 3 foot side yard setback at 517 North Shore Drive (Patrick Bakken) B. Public hearing to give consideration to a variance to allow an 18 foot 7 inch side yard setback instead of a 20 foot side yard setback on a corner lot at 807 Whitetail Lane (Agassiz Builders) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 8th day of June 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (June 8, 2022) 70612.
DL-Online

Neda Ovsak

Neda Mae Ovsak was born May 14, 1950, in Perham, Minnesota the daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Zitzow) Ponto. She passed away May 31, 2022, at The Cottages in Detroit Lakes. She grew up in Frazee graduating from Frazee High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at Moorhead State University receiving her degree in special education. Neda taught special education in Frazee and Jacksonville, Florida along with drivers training before her retirement. She enjoyed sporting events and attending musicals and shows. Neda loved to travel and visited Africa, Ireland, Italy, and Turkey. She is survived by her children: Trent (Jolene) Ovsak, Darrin (Jennifer) Ovsak, Anne (John) Krejci; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hali, Kendra, Kale, Reid, Archer, Andersen, great grandchildren: Braylin, Aidan, Analeah; Step-grandchildren: Paige, Brayden, Zander, Madison; her children’s father Richard “Dick” Ovsak; sisters: Elaine Stilke, Judy Nunn, Carolyn (James) Anderson. Neda was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Evelyn Ponto. Private family service will be held at Furey Funeral Home www.FureyFH.com.
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 8-19

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Bridge work on Hwy 200 begins Thursday

DETROIT LAKES —Starting Thursday, June 9, conditions and weather permitting, crews will begin the Twin Lakes Creek bridge replacement on Highway 200. The roadway will be impassable at the bridge site to all traffic through August. As a reminder, Highway 200 is closed between Mahnomen and Roy Lake for...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 2-5

10 a.m., Officers were informed a resident along Wilson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, had moved but their pets remained. It was determined someone was still tending to the pets and the owners had arranged for a later transport for the pets to get to their new home. 2:02 p.m., Person looking...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Kenneth “Ken” Lyken

Oct. 23, 1966 - May 28, 2022. ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Kenneth “Ken” Lyken, 55, Staples, Minn., died Saturday, May 28, in St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Burial will follow in Wadena City Cemetery.
DL-Online

Veronica Mae Nylander

Aug. 6, 1929 - June 3, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Veronica Mae Nylander, 92, Audubon, Minn., died Friday, June 3, in Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue from 1-2:30 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes. Interment will follow in First Lutheran Cemetery in Audubon.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

William “Bill” Nelson

Dec. 21, 1957 - June 5, 2022. MAHNOMEN, Minn. - William “Bill” Nelson, 64, Vergas, Minn., died Sunday, June 5, in Shooting Star Casino-Starlight Hotel. A gathering will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee, Minn.
MAHNOMEN, MN
DL-Online

Fargo man dies in crash with tractor in northwest Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Fargo man has died after a collision on state Highway 59 early Tuesday, June 7, when his Honda Odyssey collided with a Freightliner tractor. At about 7:37 a.m., Joshua James Kraft, 37, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey that crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the Freightliner, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
FARGO, ND

