Lakes Area Farmers Market a land of opportunity for home-based food producers

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to a nonconforming use expansion permit to enlarge a nonconforming storage shed by 24 square feet and to raise the sidewall height from 8 feet to 9 feet and to grant a variance to allow a 3 foot side yard setback at 517 North Shore Drive (Patrick Bakken) B. Public hearing to give consideration to a variance to allow an 18 foot 7 inch side yard setback instead of a 20 foot side yard setback on a corner lot at 807 Whitetail Lane (Agassiz Builders) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 8th day of June 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (June 8, 2022) 70612.

