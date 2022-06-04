These 39 Colchester students graduated from the University of Vermont

AroMed Owner to Open ‘Capital Cannabis Company’ on Main Street. Lauren Andrews, owner of AroMed on State Street in Montpelier, announced on her Facebook page that she will open ‘Capital Cannabis Company’ on Main Street in Montpelier in October. Word has it she has signed a lease with Jesse Jacobs for the former Bailey Road space. Andrews is a registered nurse, clinical aromatherapist, and a graduate of the University of Vermont’s Cannabis Science and Medicine Certification program. She is interested in expanding options for both physical and mental disease, according to her website Aromedessentials.com. Vermont’s legislature legalized the retail sale of marijuana on Oct. 7, 2020, and it will go into effect this year. Andrews announced last fall on Front Porch Forum she will begin selling retail cannabis when it becomes legal.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO