DEADWOOD — In her annual report to the Lawrence County Commission May 24, Treasurer Deb Tridle said licensing, titling, and wheel tax were all up in 2021. “As you can see, our wheel tax is up quite a bit,” Tridle said. “I think we’re going to get over $400,000 from the wheel tax, the way that’s going. That was up $7,000 the first quarter and I don’t see it slowing down.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO