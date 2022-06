Andrew Edwin Friel, 61, of Spearfish, SD passed away of natural causes on May 29, 2022 at his home. Andy was raised in Spearfish and made many lifelong friends, they were all his chosen family. He served in the US Navy for 20 years from 1983-2003 and was a veteran of the Gulf War. Andy was blessed with five children: Leila, Patricia, Rene, Max and Patrick. He is survived by his children, mother, Clara Mae Hlavinka and siblings; Jennifer Kirk, Paul Friel and Sam Friel.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO