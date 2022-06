The Travel Bug: International – Thursday, July 7 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: The travel bug has bitten, and if it hasn’t yet, it will after you hear from travel agent Amy Metzger with Travel Edge! Now that world seems to finally be open again, join in to hear about some amazing options for travel to unique and wondrous places around the world. Get your passports ready for those stamps and explore some great places for international vacation plans. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number, and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members are welcome. www.Fayss.org.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO