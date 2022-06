Please join us in sending love to GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia) as they mourn the death of their son, Harrison Wagner. The Facebook page Death After Dark first reported the news and according to the LA County case report, the 27-year-old was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles, on June 6, and a cause of death is currently being investigated by the medical examiner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO