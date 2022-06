The Arc Williamson County is hosting its 17th annual Author!Author! luncheon on Monday, June 20, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin. The luncheon celebrates literacy, the written word, and the work of The Arc Williamson County. The mission of the nonprofit, which was founded in 1957, is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to actively participate in the community throughout their lifetime.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO