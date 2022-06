The City of Spring Hill cautiously voted six to two in favor or a retention bonus and travel subsidy for its employees overall. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved $479,500 for bonuses and transportation subsidies to help sustain city employees amid relentless inflation despite Vice Mayor Kevin Gavigan’s warning about the pitfalls of a short-term fix. This follows a 2.5% cost-of-living increase approved in July 2021. Since then, the city has hired over 34 employees chasing the 25 vacancies reported in October, yet Spring Hill still entered June 2022 with 31 vacancies.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO