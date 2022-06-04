ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF man gets prison for 10th OWI

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will spend four years in prison for his 10th drunken driving conviction since 1994.

Osborne J. Burkins Jr., 58, 3951 90th St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of 10th-offense drunken driving.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Burkins to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Burkins was fined $1,466 and had his driver’s license revoked for three years.

As conditions of supervision, Burkins must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer on patrol on Friday, Dec. 3, noticed a dark-colored Jeep sport-utility vehicle. A records check showed the vehicle was assigned to a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Before he could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into the median between South Hastings Way and the ramp to Clairemont Avenue. The vehicle stopped over the raised curb area in the median.

The officer activated his emergency lights and pulled in behind the vehicle.

The driver, who was identified as Burkins, had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from him. Burkins admitted he had consumed two or three drinks. He had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

The officer checked Burkins’ driving record and learned his status was revoked for a prior drunken driving-related offense. Burkins was also ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he owns or operates.

Burkins refused to perform field sobriety tests. He admitted he was not safe to drive.

The officer then arrested him for drunken driving. His blood alcohol content was .220.

A check of Burkins’ record shows he has at least nine prior drunken driving convictions.

He was convicted of drunken driving on various occasions from December 1994 to December 2011 in Pennsylvania, Utah and Eau Claire County.

