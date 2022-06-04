I Went on a Walking Safari in Zambia — Here Are the 4 Best Camps to Visit

Our stay was sponsored by TAASA Lodge and Roane Travel Design. All views are my own.Follow me on NewsBreak to learn more about hotels that give back!. “Jambo!” After a wonderful stay at Siringit Villa, we headed to the Arusha airport, a small outdoor airport for regional flights all around Tanzania. Our family had never been on a small 12-seater plane before, so it was quite a thrill to take off and see so much of Tanzania’s landscape below us! The pilot was kind enough to point out sights to us, such as Mount Kilimanjaro and an active volcano, on our way to Serengeti National Park and TAASA Lodge. “Serengeti” means “endless plains” in Swahili and that is exactly how we felt – remote and safe in the untouched, endless plains. We landed on Lobo Airstrip, which was a dirt-lined path in the middle of the park. It was so cool to land in such a remote area without a big airport to go through! Our future guide and tracker, Dominick and Loya, were awaiting us alongside our game drive safari vehicle with the biggest smiles on their faces!

1 DAY AGO