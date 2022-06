Target (TGT) price target lowered to $175 from $200 at Barclays — analyst Karen Short says end of visibility for retailers. Bank of America downgrades TGT to hold from buy. Price targets cut at UBS, Raymond James, RBC Capital, Baird. The retail group has gone from darling to despised. But the consumer needs a break given the cost of gasoline, and this is a potential win for the consumer. Citi says Target guidance cut bad news for retail industry, and most bad for Macy's (M), Gap (GPS), Levi Strauss (LEVI), Carter's (CRI), Children's Place (PLCE), Kohl's (KSS), Hanesbrands (HBI).

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO