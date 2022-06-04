'Home Edit' Star Joanna Teplin Shares Her Tips on How to Stay Organized at Every Stage of Traveling

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and it’s also when the annual Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale takes place. It’s often the first weekend where people make an effort to unplug from work, connect with friends, and prepare for the excitement of the months ahead. If you’re a savvy online shopper or a fan of Nordstrom–the Venn diagram of which is basically a circle–you’ll know it’s also one of the best times to save big at the retailer. With deals up to 60% off on all of your favorite go-to brands from Free People and Topshop to Treasure & Bond and BP., it’s an opportunity to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank. There are also select scores on some premium and designer labels like Rebecca Taylor, VINCE, and Ganni. The sale runs through June 6th but you’ll want to shop sooner to snag your preferred sizes. Ahead, shop 25 trending styles that both your closet and budget will thank you for during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO