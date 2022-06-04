ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices June 3, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0g0OzdD600

Cindy McMurray

Cindy McMurray, 53, of Richland, died May 29 in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in Richland for 25 years.

She was a trainer for Ben Franklin Transit.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Benbow

Robert Charles Benbow, 92, of Kennewick, died June 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in La Crosse, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

He was a retired iron worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dottie Washburn

Dottie Washburn, 95, of Richland, died June 1 in Richland.

She was born in Albion, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a retired health coordinator for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Myron L. Liniger

Myron Lorenz Liniger, 82, of Pasco, died June 2 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired owner/operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard B. Root

Richland Bruce Root, 77, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

He was a retired vice president in the insurance industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton S. Bartlett

Clinton Shannon Bartlett, 67, of Richland, died June 1 in Richland.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

He was a retired gardener.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James M. Kessie

James Michael Kessie, 71, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Portland, Ore.,

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

The Air Force veteran was a retired construction estimator.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Cunningham

Michelle Cunningham, 61, of Richland, died May 31 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was retired from Ben Franklin Transit.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

How to join the March for Our Lives protests at these 14 locations across Washington state

Many are calling for a change in gun laws and restrictions through nationwide protests this weekend. March For Our Lives is a youth-led movement that was created after the 2018 Florida school shooting that is “dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence,” the organization’s website states.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Spokane, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
Richland, WA
Obituaries
City
Yakima, WA
City
Pasco, WA
City
Richland, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Michael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Ben Franklin#Tri Cities Funeral Home#The Tri Cities#Richland School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
176
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy