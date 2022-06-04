Tri-City Herald death notices June 3, 2022

Cindy McMurray

Cindy McMurray, 53, of Richland, died May 29 in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in Richland for 25 years.

She was a trainer for Ben Franklin Transit.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Benbow

Robert Charles Benbow, 92, of Kennewick, died June 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in La Crosse, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

He was a retired iron worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dottie Washburn

Dottie Washburn, 95, of Richland, died June 1 in Richland.

She was born in Albion, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a retired health coordinator for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Myron L. Liniger

Myron Lorenz Liniger, 82, of Pasco, died June 2 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired owner/operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard B. Root

Richland Bruce Root, 77, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

He was a retired vice president in the insurance industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton S. Bartlett

Clinton Shannon Bartlett, 67, of Richland, died June 1 in Richland.

He was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

He was a retired gardener.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James M. Kessie

James Michael Kessie, 71, of Kennewick, died June 2 in Portland, Ore.,

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

The Air Force veteran was a retired construction estimator.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Cunningham

Michelle Cunningham, 61, of Richland, died May 31 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was retired from Ben Franklin Transit.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.