A fourth grade student who survived the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas testified before Congress on Wednesday as part of the House Oversight Committee's hearing on gun violence. In a pre-recorded video played before the committee, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo spoke of how she covered herself in her friend's blood to trick the shooter and watched as he told her teacher "good night and shot her in the head." "And then he shot some of my classmates and the white board," Cerillo continued, per the Texas Tribune. The young girl said she did not feel safe in school and "did not want it...

UVALDE, TX ・ 14 MINUTES AGO