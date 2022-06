HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A family in Hastings saw their door shattered by hail during the severe storms that swept through central Nebraska Tuesday night. When the hail started to fall at the Itzen household, wife and mother Whitney and her husband, Brian, went to take a video of the hail stones. That’s when one came crashing through their glass storm door, leaving it shattered -- including and a pane of their interior door.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO