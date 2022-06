Wesley Yates is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 41 ranked player. The 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 15.3 points per game through three EYBL stops. “I can score at will,” Yates told On3. “I’m a team player and make plays for others. I make the right plays and knock down open shots; I’m a playmaker. I watch a lot of Kyrie Irving, how he can create his shot, and how he can get his stuff off the bounce.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO