Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A man was robbed at gunpoint after playing video slot machines on Thursday, said the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at approximately 3:15 AM the complainant was robbed at gunpoint while he was coming out of a gas station at 8965 Ridge Ave. The complainant stated he was inside the gas station for 20 minutes playing the video slot machines. When he left and walked to his car two black males approached him at gunpoint and robbed him. The males took his wallet and his keys to his Silver 2016 Nissan Rogue. The perpetrators then got into the complainant’s car and fled southbound on Old Line Road.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO