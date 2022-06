DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) is a post-secondary program that prepares students to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Every year, PNP hosts a job fair in the spring for students to meet with employers and learn more about the opportunities available to them after they graduate. This year’s job fair was the first one that was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO