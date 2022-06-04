ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Save the Date: The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival will be Saturday, August 27th﻿

By Charleston Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival is set for Saturday, August 27th. Mark your calendars! The 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival is back on Saturday, August 27th from 11 am – 5 pm. Get ready to dive into hundreds of bushels of tasty,...

Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series continues on June 24 – James Island County Park hosts three additional reggae concerts this summer

[JAMES ISLAND] –Charleston County Parks continues the lively 2022 Reggae Nights Concert Summer Series at James Island County Park, with the next concert on Friday, June 24! The second concert of the four-part series will feature reggae rock band Signal Fire. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and music begins...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery distributions happening through Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three grocery distributions are planned for Wednesday and Thursday at different locations. The Community Resource Center will have distributions at the following locations: June 8: St. James Santee Elementary/Middle School – 8900 US-17 McClellanville June 8: Community Resource Center North Charleston – 3947 Whipper Barony Lane June 9: Wiltown Community Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston to host Juneteenth theater special

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department will host a special theater presentation in honor of Juneteenth. Lady in White Productions will perform When I First Remember, an interactive and musical story recounting the journey of African slaves to the Lowcountry and the development of Gullah Geechee culture.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

First Look at the New Johns Island Minero Before the Opening This Thursday

More than two years after the closure of downtown Charleston burrito spot Minero, Neighborhood Dining Group, will reopen the Mexican restaurant at 3140 Maybank Highway on Thursday, June 9. Chef Shamil Velazquez (also of Delaney Oyster House) will bring back Minero favorites like the charcoal-grilled wings covered in Valentina hot...
The Post and Courier

Home decor store to open in Mount Pleasant in former Boone Hall Farms Market

MOUNT PLEASANT — A new home decor store is taking over a former farm-to-table food emporium in East Cooper. Frank Pacera and wife Sonya plan to open Heavens Marketplace later this summer in the former Boone Hall Farms Market space at 2521 Highway 17, according to Vitre Stephens with the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which handled the leasing transaction.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Patriots Point Now Booking for First-Ever Operation Overnight Family Weekend

For the first time ever, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is offering its popular Operation Overnight program to small groups and families. Usually only groups of 10 or more have the opportunity to sleep aboard the historic USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, but the weekend of July 15th and 16th no group minimum is required.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Why You Should Date a Southern Girl

Once upon a time, there was a soft spoken Southern girl from the cotton fields of Andrews, South Carolina. This was a town where horses roam free, haystacks reached to the sky, rocking chairs still ache and an old Texaco sign remind you of the way it used to be. This girl symbolized something special. With her slow romanticized dialogue and warm inviting eyes, it was hard to not melt in her presence.
ANDREWS, SC
Charleston City Paper

Remembrance Program continues to pay homage to African ancestors

Twenty-five years ago, three friends met in Charleston to plan an event on the beach at Sullivan’s Island to honor and restore the humanity of countless Africans who died during the Middle Passage. This Saturday, their efforts will continue with libations, drumming and prayers during the 25th Annual Remembrance...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Community unity in question after Eastside mass shooting

Eastside residents, community activists and city leaders appear to be at odds over what to do about gun violence in the wake of a May 31 shooting in which nine people were shot and three others were injured. The shooting followed other high-profile May shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Tennessee Tribune

International African American Museum Sets Opening Date

Charleston, S.C. – After over 20 years of planning, the International African American Museum (IAAM) has announced that the museum will be welcoming visitors for opening the weekend of January 21, 2023. Built upon the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf – one of the nation’s most prolific slave trading ports – the International African American Museum will create an opportunity for visitors to engage with authentic and lesser-known history through transformative storytelling, compelling artifacts and exhibitions, and its unique “power of place.” The mission of the museum is to honor the untold story of the African American journey at one of America’s most sacred sites, and the long-awaited institution is poised to take this next step in delivering on this promise.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston chefs turning up the heat on the backyard barbecue

Hector Garate and Graham Calabria spend most days — and sometimes nights — inside a smokehouse next to a health department-approved kitchen located on Garate’s property in Moncks Corner. As beef cheeks and sausage cook outside in an offset smoker that Garate built by hand, the pitmaster...
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Favorite Rooftop Bars in Downtown Charleston

When the sun is shining and the breeze is blowing, nothing sounds better to me than watching the world atop a beautiful Charleston roof. From views of the Ravenel Bridge to bustling King Street, there is a little something for everyone in Charleston. And while there are many others not listed here, these are my six favorite downtown rooftops.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Watch the premiere episode of Darius Rucker’s new show “Rucker’s Reno” on The Design Network

“Rucker’s Reno” Premieres Monday, May 30 on The Design Network. The Design Network announced a brand new show featuring multi-Platinum music star, Darius Rucker. “Rucker’s Reno” follows the three-time GRAMMY winner as he revives a historic mansion in the heart of his Charleston, S.C. hometown, turning a vacant city landmark into a modern treasure for his family to enjoy.
CHARLESTON, SC

