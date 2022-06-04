ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, MO

Missouri man injured after rear-end, rollover crash

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
MERCER COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Nissan Murano...

abc17news.com

Moberly man seriously hurt after truck reverses over him

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An 84-year-old man was seriously injured after he got out of a truck and the vehicle reversed over him at a private residence off County Road 2270 southwest of Moberly. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Larry Roberts was exiting the truck while...
MOBERLY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Savannah man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Phillip E. Thompson, 61, Warrensburg, was northbound on Business 71 at Interstate 29. The driver failed to yield right of way and...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
cbs2iowa.com

Woman, boy hurt when Amish buggy, horse plunge off bridge

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KTVO) — A northeast Missouri woman and boy were injured in a crash involving an Amish buggy and horse. The crash was reported Sunday around 8 p.m. First responders told KTVO an Amish horse and buggy carrying a 28-year-old woman, along with a boy, plunged approximately 20 feet off the side of a bridge with no railings.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Killed in UTV Accident Near Chula

CHULA, MO – A Chillicothe man died in a UTV accident late Monday afternoon near Chula. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred as 82-year old Russel Bowe was driving the UTV in a field along a creek when it slid on a mud embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Bowe was ejected and was pinned underneath the UTV. His body was taken to Lindley Funeral Home.
CHULA, MO
kmmo.com

WAVERLY MAN ARRESTED AFTER TWO TRAFFIC CRASHES IN LESS THAN A WEEK

A Waverly man has been arrested after two traffic crashes in a span of five days. According to the Waverly Police Department, on June 3, a Waverly Police officer responded to a vehicle collision that occurred on Old Bridge Street near Commercial Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one of the drivers, identified as 24-year-old Zachery Johnson had driven through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Johnson did not have insurance for his vehicle nor a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. A police report was taken for the crash, and this incident was to be referred to the Lafayette County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.
WAVERLY, MO
kttn.com

Elderly Chillicothe man dies in UTV crash south of Chula

An elderly Chillicothe man was pronounced dead at the scene of a utility vehicle accident on private property two miles south of Chula. Eighty-two-year-old Russel Bowe was traveling in a field along Medicine Creek when the utility terrain vehicle slid on a mud embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Bowe was ejected out of the driver’s side door, and pinned under the UTV.
CHULA, MO
St. Joseph Post

82-year-old Missouri man dies after UTV accident

LIVINGSTON COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Kawasaki UTV driven by Russell W. Bowe, 82, Chillicothe, was northbound in a field along Medicine Creek. The UTV slid on mud and overturned. The driver was ejected out of the drivers side door and and came to rest under the vehicle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

St. Joseph woman injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured following a crash in Andrew County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 4:30 a.m. London Ramseier, 19, was southbound on Route DD, five miles South of Savannah, when her vehicle left the west side of the road and overturned.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Seriously Hurt In Motorcycle Accident

An Excelsior Springs man was left with serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Monday evening in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Larry L. Lake was operating a 1977 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway O just north of 128th street in Ray County at 5:08 P.M. Monday evening when the motorcycle experienced a mechanical defect causing it to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Injured in Saturday Evening Crash

SAVANNAH, MO – Four occupants of a car were injured after a mob of deer which ran into the roadway resulted in an accident with the vehicle totaled. The accident took place just after 8pm Saturday evening. 28 year old Chandra Bala Tumma was driving northbound on Highway 71, just north of Interstate 29, when the deer entered the roadway and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a controlled stop.
SAVANNAH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Albany Man Accused of a Felony Possession Charge

An Albany man was arrested in Gentry County Tuesday. At 8:04 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Bradley J. Weatherd on an accusatory felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for a hallucinogen. He was also cited for speeding and driving without a seat belt. Weatherd was...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Car crashes into 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan

A car accidentally drove into the front of the 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan on Monday afternoon, narrowly missing the front doors. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports that 57-year-old Diana Powers of Green City was parking her vehicle when she accidentally applied the gas and accelerated, crashing into the building. Chief Hayes said Ms. Powers was taken by an ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Princeton man injured in crash on Highway 65

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton man sustained minor injuries as the result of the sports utility vehicle he drove hitting the towed unit of a pickup truck and overturning near Princeton on Friday afternoon, June 3rd. Emergency medical services took 27-year-old Jhonatan Sanchez-Arce to the Wright Memorial Hospital of...
PRINCETON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Resident Arrested After Short Pursuit

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A pursuit in Daviess County on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Cameron man who was wanted in Caldwell County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on US Highway 69. In a probable cause affidavit the Deputy states the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south at approximately 50 to 55 miles per hour.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Body Discovered in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say a body was recovered from Rathbun Lake Monday morning and an investigation has begun. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:40 AM of an abandoned Ford pickup on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). As investigators searched the sides of the vehicle, a body...
RATHBUN, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power outages reported across Mid-Missouri after early morning storms

COLUMBIA, Mo. 8:45 a.m. update: Ameren Missouri crews continue to work to restore the power to customers around the Lake of the Ozarks area. The utility provider's outage map shows the number of outages is down to 48. Ameren Missouri reports the power outages are impacting more than 1,150 customers. Boone Electric is working to The post Power outages reported across Mid-Missouri after early morning storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
