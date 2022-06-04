Missouri man injured after rear-end, rollover crash
MERCER COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Nissan Murano...stjosephpost.com
MERCER COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Nissan Murano...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0