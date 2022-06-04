ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Miami - Miami Beach - Key Biscayne - Perrine - Princeton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rains due to slow moving thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from these slow moving storms. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area during the next couple of hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding from the saturated grounds. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pennsuco and Intersection Krome And U.S. 27. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy