Salina, KS

SPONSORED: Smoky River Meats customer service position

Salina Post
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Smoky River Meats is seeking a full-time Customer Service Employee. This position should be comfortable working on their feet, in a fast-paced environment, directly...

Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank in Salina is hiring!

●Loan Operations Specialist (LOS) Post Close & Quality Control (QC) To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. ●Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. ●Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) ●Group Term...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Choose Saline County app launches; incentives offered

Local business and government leaders want you to Choose Saline County and they're offering an incentive to do so. Late this afternoon, Saline County and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of Choose Saline County, an app created to motivate consumers to shop at small businesses within Saline County.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Microwave component added to emergency communications tower

The nearly year-old communications tower at the southeast corner of the Salina Municipal Court was getting an upgrade today. The microwave component was being added to the tower that will enable local first responders to communicate with each other even if the statewide system goes down, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KSRE: Rains bring tough mushrooms to lawns

MANHATTAN — As summer rains fall across Kansas, many people may see mushrooms pop up in their lawns a day or two afterwards. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said that while most of these mushrooms are harmless or even beneficial, those that form an arc-like or circular pattern called fairy rings can harm lawns.
MANHATTAN, KS
City
Salina, KS
Salina Post

Rig hauling corn rolls after striking cow in NW Saline County

A Bennington man was injured when the tractor-trailer rig he was driving struck a cow in northwest Saline County early Monday morning. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that the 33-year-old man was driving a 1996 Freightliner that was pulling a trailer loaded with corn. At approximately 5:39 a.m. Monday, the Freightliner struck a cow near the intersection of N. Brookville Road and Lockard Road.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Fireworks permit required in rural areas of Dickinson County

While the cities in Dickinson County have their own fireworks ordinances, people who live outside city limits must have a permit to discharge fireworks. “Dickinson County Resolution 032416 states that fireworks may be used in the unincorporated areas of Dickinson County with a permit,” said County Clerk Jeanne Livingston.
Salina Post

Salina man out at least $8,400 in storage unit burglary

Police are reviewing surveillance video to find evidence that could lead them to the culprit of a storage unit burglary in south Salina. Sometime between noon Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole a number of items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Corps of Engineers warns of floating debris on Kanopolis

From the Kanopolis Reservoir - US Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page:. Boaters - Please use caution while operating on the lake this week and weekend. The recent inflows have brought floating debris with it. Some debris is easily distinguishable from a distance, but some isn't. Slow down and take...
KANOPOLIS, KS
Salina Post

Overnight rainfall varies across the area

Rainfall varied across the area once again overnight as storms rumbled across Kansas. For instance, a location in McPherson County reported 0.01 of an inch, while a location in Republic County reported 1.66 inches. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.07 of an inch was reported. In southeastern Salina near the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Wind Surge drops series opener to Travelers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Travelers scored four third-inning runs and never trailed, handing the Wichita Wind Surge a 6-1 loss to open the six-game series. The Travelers sent eight batters to the plate in the third inning and scored four runs on four hits. Infielder Kaden Polcovich had a pair of hits in the game and an RBI.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Karli Ann; 29; Beloit. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME: Davis,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SUV stolen in Salina believed connected to Mo. jail escapees

Three men who escaped from a jail in Cassville, Mo., early Friday are believed to be responsible for the theft of an SUV in Salina that was later found in far western Kansas. Raelynn Sickman, 29, of Salina, reported her maroon 2005 GMC Yukon stolen from in front of her residence in the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Sickman told police that she had last seen the SUV at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday and that it had been unlocked with the keys inside, he said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Jacob Peterson to fill vacancy in 28th Judicial District

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Jacob Peterson, Salina, to the 28th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patrick Thompson. “Jacob has strong relationships throughout Saline and Ottawa Counties,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He is passionate about supporting his community and has the diverse experience necessary to serve as a judge.”
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Small quake strikes south-southwest of Gypsum Monday

GYPSUM - A minor earthquake rattled part of southeastern Saline County early Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude quake struck at 12:42 p.m. Monday south-southwest of Gypsum. It was centered just south of E. Hedberg Road between S. Gypsum Valley Road and S. Kipp Road.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Theft, drug, weapon charges requested for Salina man

A Salina man faces requested theft, drug, and weapon charges after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking money from an arcade game. Officers were sent to The Alley, 115 E. Ash Street, Thursday for the report of cash being stolen from a video game the day before. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the manager told officers that the Dragon's Ascent video game keeps a total of how much money is taken in, but when he ran the report, the game was $500 short.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
