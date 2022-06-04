ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Storms possible Sunday morning

By Wes Peery
kshb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. More storms possible by Sunday morning, some possibly strong. Tonight: Isolated showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 63°....

www.kshb.com

kshb.com

Sunshine breaking through this afternoon with lower humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Drying out with increasing sunshine this afternoon. Another round of rain & storms arrive Thursday night and Friday morning. Wednesday: Any lingering rain will clear leaving more sunshine for the afternoon. Staying nice with lower humidity. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 79°. Tonight:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Storm Track 5 Blog: Wednesday morning severe weather explained

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe weather struck the Kansas City area early this morning and caused major damage throughout the metro and surrounding towns. We were predicting an area of low pressure with its respective frontal boundary, a cold front, to drive across Northeastern Kansas and Northwestern Missouri overnight into Wednesday early morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Severe storms are possible in the overnight hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spotty storms are possible on Tuesday evening; showers are likely overnight, with a few potentially becoming severe. The Impact weather will last through early Wednesday morning. Storms are most likely to develop later in the night. The next best chance for storms will come early...
ENVIRONMENT
kjluradio.com

Tornado reported early this morning in Kansas City

Kansas City news sources report a tornado touched down early this morning in Johnson County. KSHB says a confirmed tornado bounced up and down a couple times, just before 2 a.m. The Kansas City Star reports Lee’s Summit appears to be one of the hardest hit areas. A home there...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Overnight storms lead to power outages, minor damage across Northland

CLAY COUNTY — Severe thunderstorms and weather capable of producing tornadoes that ripped through the Northland in the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 and 8, caused hundreds of power outages and reports of minor damage that included down tree limbs and debris trails. No injuries have been reported.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

A few more thunderstorms are in the forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. There is a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, and then after sunset. Another chance of rain will arrive Thusday into Friday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early Tuesday morning. Wind: NW 5 mph. Low: 63°. Tuesday: A chance...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Rain possible tonight, mainly dry Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain possible overnight in Kansas City, likely in east-central Kansas. Tonight: Showers moving in after midnight, some strong storms possible in eastern Kansas. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Monday: Early morning storms taper off during the early rush. Skies stay partly to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Clay County in west central Missouri Southeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Northwestern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Parkville, Platte City, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Westwood, Claycomo, Kansas City Kansas, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis, Glenaire, Ferrelview, Avondale, Platte Woods and Oakview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 6. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 418 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 17. Interstate 635 between mile markers 4 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 19 and 39, and between mile markers 48 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MO

