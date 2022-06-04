ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why 'Barbie's Diverse Cast Shakes Off Beauty Standards

By Isabella Soares
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears have gone by since Barbie's launch in the late 50's and her ever-growing presence in media. From animated franchises to video games, the brand has developed from a simple doll to a whole Barbie World. With the surge of toys being transported to live action films, Barbie has not been...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Images Explore New Parts of the Apocalypse

With the end of the AMC post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead fast approaching, AMC Studios will be premiering their six-part anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on August 14. New images have been released that give us a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and what we can expect from the upcoming series.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings

From video games, narrations, features, and TV, Jim Cummings is the definition of an iconic voice actor. Deserving of some lifetime achievement recognition, Cummings IMDb filmography lists 582 different projects where he stepped behind the microphone to bring a barrage of characters to life, beginning in 1983 when he began his successful career as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Hari Nef
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ryan Gosling
Collider

12 Movie Sidekicks That Totally Stole the Spotlight

Movies provide a great form of escape from real life. We can find ourselves drawn to a character we see onscreen; what they’re going through makes us feel better about our own lives. Sometimes the character we identify most with isn’t the lead; it’s a side character that resonates with us and manages to steal the spotlight.
MOVIES
Collider

'Warrior Nun' Season 2 Trailer Shows Ava Leveling Up Against Biblical Threats

Netflix has a lot of popular shows returning in the second half of 2022. One of the shows finally coming back for its second season is Warrior Nun. The series, which is based on the popular comic series by Ben Dunn, left fans on a cliffhanger for the last two years. Now, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer has released the first teaser for Season 2, revealing Ava’s battle will continue this winter.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Comfort Movies To Watch When While Under The Weather

Everybody feels a little under the weather occasionally, it’s part of life. So when life gives you poor health, what is the best solution? Well, after a doctor's visit and some enriching broth, the best thing to do is settle on the couch with a perfect movie. But the...
MOVIES
Collider

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' Casts Maria Bakalova in Key Role

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 wrapped up filming last month, and while information on the plot of the film is being kept quiet, fans are slowly being fed more information as it's made available. Recently, Deadline revealed that Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova will be joining Star-Lord and company as a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Standards#Girls And Boys#Diversity#Toys#Barbie World#Little Women#Mattel
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is known for his gorgeous, poetic films, usually in the fantasy and horror genres. His movies range from cult classics (Pan's Labyrinth) to Hollywood blockbusters (Hellboy) and Oscar darlings (The Shape of Water). Like many great directors, Del Toro is also an avid film fan....
MOVIES
Collider

Films That Don't Skip a Beat: The 9 Best Movies That Take Place in Real-Time

Movies do a great job at condensing a long period of time down into one easily digestible 90-120 minute experience. It's part of the reason why biopics can tell the story of one person's entire life, and why epic movies can span decades in order to show how things have changed throughout history.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Sci-Fi Novels That Would Make Awesome TV Series

Science Fiction has never really been out of fashion. With seemingly eternal tentpoles like Star Wars and Star Trek constantly delivering new films and series audiences seem more receptive than ever to stories set amongst the stars or in the future. The outstanding adaptation of James S.A. Corey's Expanse series...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Video Game Movies That You Should Give Another Chance

Video game fans have long wished for a perfect film adaptation of their favorite game. It would be magical to see the fields of Hyrule or the underwater city of Rapture come to life on the big screen. There have been many attempts to bring the incredibly detailed worlds of video games to life, but most have been deemed failures. Some even say it's impossible to make a great adaptation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

8 Times The Nerd Girl And The Cool Girl Were BFFs

Society tends to put women in a box, and there are several instances of this in television and film. Archetypes like the 'nerd girl", the "cool girl" and the "weird girl" only aid in this process of generalization. However, as more and more women have entered the filmmaking industry, audiences are starting to see a change in the way women are portrayed, with much more accurate representations.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Blade Runner': Why Vangelis’ Score Is Deckard’s Perfect Inner Monologue

Blade Runner was a notorious box office disappointment when it first hit theaters in the summer of 1982, a consequence of opening within weeks of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. The underwhelming financial returns weren’t the only issue that Blade Runner faced during its initial theatrical run. After screening Ridley Scott’s science fiction noir mystery to test audiences, Warner Brothers feared that the film was too dark, ambiguous, and heady for general viewers. They demanded extensive edits before Blade Runner could be released, including a more hopeful ending.
MOVIES
Collider

The Top 10 Best 'Law & Order: SVU' Guest Stars Ranked

Although the leading cast of a TV show is what keeps fans engaged, the storylines would not be the same if it weren’t for the guest stars. They bring life to the plot and help keep the show relevant and viewers on their toes. For 23 seasons, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, one of the best TV spinoffs ever, has had some of the most memorable guest stars.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Surf’s Up' Deserves to Catch a Second Wave of Appreciation

There was a hot streak in the mid-2000s of penguin movies. Starting with the one-two punch of Madagascar and March of the Penguins in the summer of 2005, people were suddenly enamored with those black-and-white birds living at the South Pole. Of course, like so many cinematic trends, it was over in a relatively quick period of time, with audiences soon moving on to new fads like talking chipmunks and digital 3D. But before the modern resurgence of penguins came to a close, Surf’s Up, a movie about surfing penguins, graced movie theaters. Though it came in under expectations at the box office, Surf’s Up is a movie deserving of more recognition than just being a footnote in the history of 21st-century penguin cinema.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in June 2022

Happy Pride, everyone! It’s finally June, and Disney+ is indeed busting out all over with Jedis and superheroes and Space Rangers and teens eager to find themselves. In addition to new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ has plenty of fresh content coming this month to ease us into the summer ahead. Mark your calendars accordingly, and enjoy!
MOVIES
Collider

8 Most Beloved Droids In Star Wars

For 45 years, Star Wars has been taking fans on a journey through a galaxy far, far away. The franchise has expanded so much over the last four decades. From movies to animation to video games, the content is endless. Also endless, is the list of characters who viewers have met along the way.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Elvis' Clip Highlights the Frenzy Surrounding the King of Rock 'n Roll

Elvis is bringing to life the rise to fame and subsequent fall of legendary artist Elvis Presley. Known also as the "King of Rock and Roll", Elvis isn't exactly a picture-perfect hero, and in the new film by visionary director Baz Luhrmann, we get a closer look at the man that Elvis was, for better or for worse. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, a new clip for the film was released that highlights Austin Butler as the rock-n-roll singer with the hips that defined a generation.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy