Why 'Barbie's Diverse Cast Shakes Off Beauty Standards

There was a hot streak in the mid-2000s of penguin movies. Starting with the one-two punch of Madagascar and March of the Penguins in the summer of 2005, people were suddenly enamored with those black-and-white birds living at the South Pole. Of course, like so many cinematic trends, it was over in a relatively quick period of time, with audiences soon moving on to new fads like talking chipmunks and digital 3D. But before the modern resurgence of penguins came to a close, Surf’s Up, a movie about surfing penguins, graced movie theaters. Though it came in under expectations at the box office, Surf’s Up is a movie deserving of more recognition than just being a footnote in the history of 21st-century penguin cinema.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO