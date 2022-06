NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua confirmed that former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will no longer be an analyst for the network after just one year on the job. Drew Brees was the latest retired NFL quarterback to make the jump to broadcasting, joining NBC Sports. But after one season on the job, there was buzz that he would not return to the network. For those who wanted confirmation regarding Brees’ status with the network, here you go.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO