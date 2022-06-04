ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

June 4 (Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age 18 years and over who have already received two doses of either AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrazeneca Plc#Booster#Drugmaker Biological E#Dcgi#Covishield#Bharat Biotech
