ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Two arrested after police say they punched a restaurant employee

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 35-year-old woman and a seventeen-year-old boy are facing battery and mob action charges after they allegedly attacked an employee at the McDonald's restaurant in the 300 block of...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 31

JDM
4d ago

These folks, for any number of reasons, tend to fly completely off the handle at the drop of a hat. Then, all too often, they resort to violence. It’s almost as if they can’t control themselves in a civilized society.

Reply(1)
24
Nicole Nikki
4d ago

Over a McDonald's order? Come-on people let's use our words and talk calmly and professionally when there is a issue.

Reply(2)
16
can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

Stop people, stop taking out your nasty hatred on others!

Reply(2)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford Park, IL
Oswego, IL
Crime & Safety
City
St. Charles, IL
City
Schiller Park, IL
City
Oswego, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

4 teens robbed victims at gunpoint in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Four teens have been charged with robbing two men in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood last week. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Fleeing suspect drives wrong way, causes multiple-vehicle crash that left 7 injured in Waukegan

A suspect was arrested after he drove the wrong way on the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan, causing a five-vehicle crash that sent seven people to area hospitals. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the Amstutz Expressway near Grand Avenue in Waukegan for a report of a vehicle […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
WSPY NEWS

Police investigating death of Chicago man in DeKalb

The person reported as missing over the weekend in DeKalb, 21-year-old Latif Adeboyejo of Chicago, was found dead in his car at a parking lot near Russell and Greenbrier Tuesday morning around 6:30. He had a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered from the car. The death investigation is...
DEKALB, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at victim in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested a man Monday after he allegedly shot at another man in the city last week. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said it arrested the 28-year-old Beloit man on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a probation violation.
BELOIT, WI
959theriver.com

Man Armed With Hatchet Shot And Killed By Naperville Police Officer

An investigation is underway after a man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. Authorities say the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. A man exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot the man, who died at the hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Activity- Area of I-55 and Route 53

Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction. The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man charged with punching elderly man in the face at grocery store in Algonquin, causing serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where he allegedly punched an elderly man, causing serious facial injuries to the victim at a Jewel-Osco in Algonquin. Arthur L. Gage Jr., 40, of the 7700 block of Fox Drive in Woodridge, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place.
ALGONQUIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect at large after shooting outside Winnebago County Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning. A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive. According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy