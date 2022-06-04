ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

How to help struggling plants thrive as summer blooms replace spring bulbs

By Marianne Binetti
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tqgua_0g0OrhSK00

The beginning of June is all about roses and clematis, as summer blooms start to fill in where tulips and late spring bulbs are fading.

This is also the week to consider moving some houseplants outdoors for a summer vacation. Most houseplants prefer shade to full sun when moved to the porch or patio and just like people, plants need to build up a “tan” before they can handle direct sun without burning.

If you have not yet fertilized your houseplants, perennials, or annuals, this is the time to apply plant food. The days are much longer so plant growth is accelerated and just like people, the faster a plant grows, the more it needs nutrients.

Q. I so admired the flowering maple, or Abutilon “Red Tiger,” at the Northwest Flower and Garden show a few years ago and bought a small plant. Never has a blooming plant gotten more attention from visitors. The flowers look like dangling lanterns with red and orange stripes. I was able to overwinter my plant for two years just by moving it close to the house. It had grown to become 5 feet tall! Now my question: This year the leaves are still not popping out and I fear that my abutilon is dead. What did I do wrong? — G.F., Puyallup

A. Don’t blame yourself — point the finger at the weather. Abutilon is a warm-climate plant that might survive a mild winter but really did not like the weather pattern this past spring. We had a warm spell in April that woke this tender plant up from winter dormancy, then coldness set in again and the shock was just too much. Or was it?

It is possible that just like clematis vines that disappear and are presumed dead, your flowering maple could be a Lazarus and send up a new shoot or leaves from near the base of the old plant. I suggest you wait until the Fourth of July to declare a leafless plant dead.

Warning: You can be to blame for this death if during a spring cleanup you pruned down some tall and leafless branches of your abutilon. Many tender plants are killed off not by the weather but by pruning them too early. (Hardy fuchsias and salvias also hate spring pruning.) Pruning always stimulates growth and waking up a dormant plant with a trim can be the death of it.

The good news is that local nurseries are now offering many varieties of Flowering Maple or Abutilon and these spectacular patio plants are also healthy hummingbird feeders.

Q. My lavender plants are a few years old. They have new top growth and now blooms, but the base of the lavender plants are bare or ugly with brown leaves. Can I cut them all back and start fresh? — L. L. Enumclaw

A. Just wait. When your lavender plants are done with their first flush of blooms, you can prune them back hard but don’t go too far into the old, bare woody stems or the shock could kill them.

The truth is lavender plants are a perennial that hates cold, wet weather and in Western Washington you should only expect about three or four years of life from the typical lavender plant — the exception being if you live in the dry area around Sequim.

Lavender plants are easy to start from cuttings, however, so when you prune off the tops of your plants, you can poke the cut stems (sans flowering spikes) into the soil so that about 2 inches of stem is underground. Remove all the lowest leaves from the bottom half of the stem cutting just before poking it into damp soil. New roots will form on the bumps or nodes where leaves were growing. My theory on the process of making new plants by casually poking stems into soil is to make many cuttings and assume 1 out of 10 will “take” or make roots. You will have plenty of plant material for cuttings after you prune any plant, so there is nothing to lose by experimenting with stem cuttings, and you could gain free plants you create yourself.

Q. Is it too late to prune back my hydrangea shrub? It has grown so tall, it is blocking a window. — B., Email

A. Do not prune your hydrangea shrub now or you will be cutting off all the unopened blooms.

Shrubs such as rhododendrons and hydrangeas that grow too large for their space are best transplanted where they can grow to become their true size. Don’t try fighting Mother Nature.

Some modern hydrangeas such as the “Endless Summer” varieties will flower from new wood so that if you cut branches in bud or flower, new growth may appear and bloom the same summer. The old-fashioned or traditional hydrangeas only flower on 2-year-old wood, so early summer pruning removes future flowers.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of several books. Reach her at binettigarden.com.

Comments / 0

Related
riptidefish.com

Salmon Fishing Trip to South Puget Sound

I have been eagerly anticipating my first salmon charter of the 2022 season this weekend with Best Seattle Fishing. Our favorite local salmon spots near the Shilshole Marina slip are still a couple weeks from opening, the plan was to make the long run down to Marine Area 11 and fish around Tacoma and Gig Harbor, but plans were squashed at the last minute. After only three days of fishing in that area, the encounter rate was caught up, and a closure announcement was sent out the afternoon before our trip. We needed to make it happen regardless, so the decision was made to burn a little more fuel and run down into South Puget Sound’s Marine Area 13.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Farmers Market finds a new home - Saturdays 10am - 2pm

The Shoreline Farmers Market opened for the season on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It's easy to see why they are so excited about their new location in the 192nd Park n Ride. They are tucked into a corner of the lot with a backdrop of green grass and trees. Booths are arranged in a way that makes it easy to move around. The whole layout is cohesive in a way that previous locations did not accommodate.
SHORELINE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Lifestyle
City
Puyallup, WA
parentmap.com

Harbor Seal Pup Shower with Seattle Aquarium

It’s a seal-ebration! Every spring and summer, seal and sea lion mothers along the West coast give birth to their new generation of pups. You’re invited to join the Seattle Aquarium as we throw a Pup Shower in their honor. Participants will play games, make cards for the new parents, and learn the best gift they, as humans, can give their new seal neighbors.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

We might complain about the weather, but…

If you were wondering about the weather, it is not your imagination. Here’s a tally of the HOURS in Seattle at or above 70 F through May over the past several years:. That’s less than 10 hours of a temperature reaching 70 F – over the whole year so far – up to and including the month of May.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woody Plant#Blooms#Bulbs#The Northwest Flower
Chronicle

Fire Destroys Business South of Napavine Monday Evening

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a shop in the 500 block of West Avery Road south of Napavine on Monday. The pole barn that housed the business and its contents were completely destroyed, according to Lewis County District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney. “They’re hopeful to rebuild...
NAPAVINE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Business Spotlight: Gig Harbor Thai Cuisine opens on waterfront

A Georgia Tech-trained engineer and a U.S. Naval Academy-trained helicopter pilot walk into a restaurant. And they buy it. It wasn’t quite that simple, but the result is a new Thai restaurant on the Gig Harbor waterfront. Chonnipa Katnitee (the engineer) and Lt. Andrew Schnur (the pilot) stumbled upon...
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest

Puget Sound area housing market cools with slowdown in sales, sharp increase in active listings

By the end of May, hopeful buyers in the Western Washington housing market could choose from nearly 9,000 active listings, up close to 60% year over year. Two counties more than doubled their active listing in the last year: Snohomish and Douglas, with percentage increases by more than 135% in both counties, according to analysis and data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Quench Your Adventure

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Climate change takes a toll on Seattleites' mental health

On a gray and windy Saturday morning, passengers aboard the Admiral Jack looked out the windows of a small powerboat over the Duwamish River at a set of houses in South Park. “So far, it is actually the only [Seattle] neighborhood that has been categorized as being in danger of being for high sea level rise,” said Paulina López, executive director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition, during an educational tour of the river. “Having a river, it’s beautiful, but it’s like having a piece of chocolate we can’t enjoy. It’s there, but you don’t feel safe.”
SEATTLE, WA
olive92.com

Here are three signs the Seattle-area housing market is cooling

Where local homebuyers once found bidding wars, all-cash offers and record-breaking price increases they’re now finding something closer to “normal.”. Buyers and sellers made fewer deals last month than at this time a year ago, according to data released Monday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Sellers are dropping prices, buyers are finding a bit of room for negotiation and prices appear to be leveling off.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Owen Beach reopens in Tacoma after major renovations

After being closed for nearly a year and a half for renovations, a popular beach in Tacoma is reopening. Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park has some new features that park officials say will make it the gem of the park system in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Spend Father’s Day Weekend at the Olympic Air Show

Thurston County skies will once again be buzzing with warbirds and aerobatic performers during the Olympic Air Show on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18 and 19, 2022, at Olympia Regional Airport. Hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum, this 22nd annual event is one of only three warbird and aerobatic...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Back-to-back rainstorms will bring 1-3 inches of rainfall to Western Washington

Over 2 inches of tropical-like rain caused localized street flooding in Port Townsend Sunday. And Bellingham received nearly a month's worth of rain over the weekend. That's impressive considering June tends to be one of our sunniest, driest months. But as weak La Nina continues and a storm track perpetually aims at the Pacific Northwest, the signal toward more wet, cool weather is strong through the end of the month.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
The Suburban Times

Four Firefighters Complete Rescue Swimmer Training

West Pierce Fire & Rescue story. The week of May 23, four West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) firefighters successfully completed their Rapid Entry Rescue Swimmer training. Instructed by retired WPFR personnel who developed this program, the course is designed to give first responders the skills they need to safely perform water rescue efforts, even in the worst conditions.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
975
Followers
125
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy