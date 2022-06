Eight members of the Lahontan Valley Claybreakers traveled to the 2022 Nevada State Pacific International Trapshooting Association (PITA) State Shoot in Winnemucca the weekend of May 13th. Two members came home with Championship Titles. Three members made the 2021 Nevada All Stars and two members became members of the International PITA All Stars.

FALLON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO