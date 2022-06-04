ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

MyIPM app series expands to include row crops

By Emily Cabrera
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — New insect wreaking havoc in your cotton field? Troublesome disease in your peanut stand you don’t recognize? No idea where to start? There’s an app for that. This year, farmers have a new tool to help them diagnose and combat pests and diseases in row crops. A companion app...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

BUSINESS

Comments / 0

