Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins A to Z: Sidney Crosby remains the game's most complete player (when healthy)

By Seth Rorabaugh
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Penguins’ 2021-22 season coming to a quick ending in the first round of the playoffs, the Tribune-Review will offer Penguins A to Z, a player-by-player look at all 54 individuals signed to an NHL contract — including those whose deals do not begin until the 2022-23 season — with...

triblive.com

The Hockey Writers

Penguins Can’t Contend Even if Core Returns

The 2017 Stanley Cup Final was the culmination of a decade’s worth of work. When Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was handed the Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, it was widely believed that the Penguins were re-launching as a dynasty, having also won the Stanley Cup the previous year. The same players who had won the Penguins first new-era championship in 2009 were still there in 2017, and it seemed like they were re-invigorated and transformed into their former selves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lightning even Eastern Conference Final with 4-1 win over Rangers in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers are even at two wins apiece in the Eastern Conference Final after the Lightning won Game 4 on Tuesday night, 4-1. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions scored once in each of the first two periods with goals from Pat Maroon and Nikita Kucherov. In the third period, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat added two more goals for the Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Hurricanes Must Prioritize Re-Signing Nino Niederreiter

The Carolina Hurricanes will have many decisions to make over the next few months regarding who to sign back and who to let walk in free agency. One forward that was vital to the team’s success this season was Nino Niederreiter. The 29-year-old forward is coming off his best season with the club, scoring 44 points (24 goals and 20 assists) in 75 regular-season games. Niederreiter added four goals throughout the team’s 14 playoff games. He struggled mightily in the second-round series against the New York Rangers, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a member of the Hurricanes’ playoff roster that didn’t struggle against Igor Shesterkin.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Penguins News & Rumors: Letang, Malkin, Summer Trades & Free Agents

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The buzz continues as the offseason has been an interesting one to say the least. Free agency opens July 13 and so far, there’s been minimal updates on contract negotiations between Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall and several of the teams’ free agents. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, so here are a few things to look out for as the Conference Finals continue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for hockey fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has been given a very favorable raking in a new list that highlights the best and worst cities for hockey fans.Trailing only Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh was ranked as the second-best city for fans of the game, according to a new list from WalletHub.The website ranked 72 major American cities based on 21 varying metrics of what makes a good hockey city. The data set "ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city's teams," per the report.Pittsburgh came in with the second overall ranking but was given first-place marks when it came to NHL popularity. On the flip side, however, the Steel City wasn't seen as a hotbed for NCAA action, even with the town hosting NCAA tournament games in recent years.PPG Paints Arena also has the fourth-highest stadium capacity, and Pittsburgh was tied for first, along with Sunrise, Florida (home to the Florida Panthers), as the best cities for fan engagement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Flyers have Bruce Cassidy latest candidate to take over in Philly amid Bruins firing

The Philadelphia Flyers are apparently looking at newly available head coach Bruce Cassidy to fill their vacancy. The Flyers are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory. They are in search of a new head coach after the Flyers decided not to retain Mike Yeo, who was interim head coach. They previously fired Alain Vigneault in December after a horrendous start to the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers Prospect Profile: Ethan Samson

Simultaneously receiving a bona fide offer from the Philadelphia Flyers with Owen McLaughlin, Ethan Samson is another unsigned prospect on the franchise radar. A bona fide offer is a good faith agreement; no details on an actual contract are available because no negotiations have taken place. A sixth round selection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Set Stage for Extended Rebuild by Re-Signing Wideman

The Habs just extended Wideman, who had been a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), signing him to a reported two-year deal worth a reported $1.525 million. If the unconfirmed figures are accurate, the Canadiens plugged a huge potential hole on the right side on defense at a very affordable price, but, no, the two years does not equate to the aforementioned long term. More on that later…
NBC Sports

A look at who’s left the Capitals’ organization since their Cup win

Four years ago Tuesday, the Capitals hoisted the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup in one of Washington D.C.’s most iconic sports moments. With a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Capitals closed out the Final in five games — winning the last four games of the series — to put a stamp on a wildly impressive run through the playoffs. The Capitals have since failed to win a round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the banner at Capital One Arena will hang forever.
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

GIROUX INTERESTED IN REMAINING WITH THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

When the Florida Panthers went out and acquired Claude Giroux from the Philadelphia Flyers, they knew it was possible that it would only be a rental and that he may leave in free agency in July. On Wednesday, Giroux told TSN's Pierre LeBrun that he is interested in remaining a...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Red Wings celebrate 25th anniversary of the 1997 Stanley Cup

Kris Draper, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy and Mike Vernon talk through their memories from the 1997 Stanley Cup winning team. Twenty-five years ago today - June 7, 1997 - the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year title drought by completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers to earn the 1997 Stanley Cup championship.
DETROIT, MI

