Clarksville police searching for missing woman last seen in March

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.

Officials say Kyllie Lehman, 40, was reported missing by her mother on May 17 but hasn’t been heard from since March. According to Clarksville police, Lehman is homeless and is believed to be in the New Providence area.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It remains unknown what clothing Lehman was wearing the last time she was seen.

Anyone who knows of Lehman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656 .

