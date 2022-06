We are grateful to the Cato American Legion for its Memorial Day services. These dedicated veterans honor the war dead in four cemeteries. Conquest township has four venues to celebrate the service of our brave men and women. This year we honored the Corfield family buried in Emerson Cemetery. Marjorie Corfield was a Gold Star mother. If you had a soldier serving, you were given a blue star to place in your window. If your soldier was killed, that star was changed to gold. Marjorie and Paul Corfield (also a veteran) had three of their sons serving in the military during World War II. Son Paul was killed — local papers cited him as a hero of the conflict. Son Glen is also buried in Emerson. So often we see families who have spent generations in service to our country. We are proud to be able to honor and celebrate their lives.

