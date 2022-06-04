Most of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; cases hit 10,200 a day

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community chart on Friday shows many Florida counties are at "high" risk of COVID-19. Those are the ones colored orange. The "medium" risk counties are colored yellow and "low" risk counties are green. [ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ]

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.

Working-class Americans died of COVID-19 at five times the rate of those in higher socioeconomic positions during the first year of the pandemic, according to a study released this week. A group of researchers, including University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi, found that nearly 70% of deaths among working-age adults had a high school level education or less. The authors suggest working-class employees were at greater risk of exposure to the virus and had less access to remote work, quality healthcare or paid sick leave.

As the pandemic lingers, the longterm impact of a COVID-19 infections are becoming more apparent. A study released by the CDC last week indicates that one-in-five adults experienced persistent symptoms or health complications up to a year after contracting the virus. Patients reported a wide variety of COVID-related symptoms including heart and lung issues and mental fogging. The rate is even higher for older adults, according to a study published in February. Nearly one-third of those aged 65 and over may be suffering from long COVID. To make matters worse, long COVID can be difficult to spot in older adults, Kaiser Health News reported. Researchers and federal health officials recommend monitoring those recovering from an infection for ongoing symptoms for months after an initial infection, especially in older adults.

• • •

Overall numbers

71,797: Number of cases reported in Florida over the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3.

10,257: Average cases a day during that time period last week, an 11% increase from the previous week.

6,196,903: Total number of cases recorded in Florida.

122: Number of deaths reported in the past week.

74,588: Total pandemic deaths in Florida.

• • •

Vaccinations

34,846: Vaccinations (first or second doses) administered in the past week, down 28% compared to the previous week.

80%: Total Florida population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total Florida population that is fully vaccinated.

78%: Total U.S. population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total U.S. population that is fully vaccinated.

28,434: Booster doses administered in Florida in the last week, down 23% compared to the prior week.

27%: Total Florida population that is boosted.

31%: Total U.S. population that is boosted.

• • •

Positivity rates

19.8%: Florida, compared to 18.3% the previous week.

21.4%: Manatee

20.5%: Hernando

18.3%: Pasco

17.9%: Pinellas

17.5%: Citrus

16.5%: Hillsborough

15.4%: Polk

• • •

Hospitalizations

2,465: Florida hospitalizations, a 20% increase compared to the prior week.

724: Tampa Bay admissions, a 29% increase compared to the prior week.

• • •

Local cases

12,723: Cases in Tampa Bay, up 24% compared to the previous week.

1,134,776: Total cases in Tampa Bay to date.

51: Deaths in Tampa Bay

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in the bay area.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

OMICRON VARIANT: Omicron changed what we know about COVID. Here’s the latest on how the infectious COVID-19 variant affects masks, vaccines, boosters and quarantining.

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.