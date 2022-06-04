6 surprising food facts about Queen Elizabeth, according to a former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest serving British monarch. JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee take place during the first week of June.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady shared little-known details about the Queen's eating habits in his cookbook.

Chefs weren't allowed to cut tea sandwiches into rectangles or squares because they resembled coffins, according to McGrady.

The Queen during her Diamond Jubilee tour. Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee — marking 70 years on the throne — and celebrations will take place over the first week of June.

Darren McGrady is a former royal chef who spent 15 years as a chef for the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. He joined the Queen's staff in 1982 before transferring to Diana's staff in 1993. McGrady remained at Kensington Palace until Diana died in August 1997.

Ahead of the celebration, McGrady re-released the 2007 anecdotal cookbook "Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen ," which shares little-known details about the royals and their eating habits.

Queen Elizabeth II posing with a corgi in February 1970. Bettmann/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth ordered scones with her tea daily — but gave them to her corgis instead.

According to McGrady's cookbook, scones were part of Queen Elizabeth's daily tea service during his time at Buckingham Palace.

"They were served religiously each day, alternating between fruit scones or plain scones," McGrady wrote. "While the Queen insisted on them as part of her tea, I suspect she didn't actually like scones. I say that because she never, ever ate them."

McGrady continued that the Queen would feed them to her corgis.

"Instead, at the end of her daily tea, the Queen would take a scone and crumble it onto the floor for the corgis. It seems the dogs quite liked them," he wrote.

McGrady recalled that cutting tea sandwiches in rectangles or squares could potentially be offensive to Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images/Pool

Chefs weren't allowed to cut tea sandwiches into rectangles or squares because they resembled coffins, according to McGrady.

McGrady recalled asking a fellow chef why it was required to trim corners off of tea sandwiches for Queen Elizabeth during his early days at Buckingham Palace.

"I was told to never cut a square or a rectangle," McGrady wrote in his cookbook. "It looked too much like a coffin and it meant you wished the Queen ill. I was mindful to never make that mistake."

Queen Elizabeth reading the menu before dinner is served at a banquet in October 1986. Tim Graham/Getty Images

The head chef developed menu selections for Queen Elizabeth daily.

McGrady wrote that the head chef "would develop a list of menu suggestions" each day for Queen Elizabeth to approve.

"Each day he would write his suggestions down in a red leather-bound book with 'Menu Royal' embossed in gold on the cover," McGrady wrote. "As soon as one book was filled, it was sent to the royal archives and a new book was sent to the kitchen as a replacement."

McGrady attempted to record Princess Diana's daily menus when he moved to Kensington Palace, but she had no interest.

"She thought it was a waste of money and asked, 'Why would anyone in years to come want to know what I ate?'" McGrady said of Diana.

Queen Elizabeth cuts a special cake for a celebration prior to Accession Day 2022. Joe Giddens/Getty Images

The Queen has a well-known love for chocolate but gave up the treat each year for Lent.

According to McGrady, "The Queen gives up chocolate for Lent, so banished are her favorite Bendicks Bittermints and Charbonnel et Walker chocolates."

"On Easter Sunday the chefs would go to great lengths to prepare all sorts of chocolate treats to make up for the forty-day abstinence," McGrady wrote. "There were chocolate cakes plus milk chocolate, white chocolate, and bittersweet chocolate eggs.

McGrady added that the chocolate sweets were served at royal teatime for "several days" before being placed in the staff dining room.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend Royal Ascot in June 2011. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was "particular" about eating fruits in season.

In a chapter about Windsor Castle, McGrady wrote about the Queen's love for the Royal Ascot during the summer. The Royal Ascot is a prestigious five-day horse racing event in the UK founded by Queen Anne in 1711.

"Ascot kicked off the summer for palace chefs," McGrady wrote. "Now we could use strawberries, cherries, and all the wonderful summer fruits."

He continued: "The Queen was quite particular about eating fruits in season. We could serve strawberries almost every day during the summer — but woe betide any chef who put them on the menu in January."

Queen Elizabeth walking her dogs at Windsor Castle in April 1994. Julian Parker/Getty Images

McGrady always knew when Queen Elizabeth was ready for lunch at Sandringham Estate's Wood Farm because of her horde of corgis.

Wood Farm is found on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, a private residence, in Norfolk.

"The dining room was right next to the kitchen, and we knew when the Queen was coming through for lunch because the door was always open and the dogs would be herded into the kitchen," McGrady wrote.

"I could feel as many as twelve in the royal dining room and six in the staff room, all the while navigating around the dogs, which were jumping for tidbits," he continued. "You couldn't push the dogs away, for the Queen would hear them yelp in the next room and know what was going on."