Car fire threatens Fort Myers Beach home

A Saturday morning car fire threatened at least one structure in Fort Myers Beach.

Fire officials were called to a home on the 7800 block of Buccaneer Dr. around 7 a.m. to find a sport utility vehicle fully involved in flames.

Teams were able to quickly put out the fire. Officials said the car was in close proximity to the structure, which suffered some exterior smoke damage, but flames did not spread to the building.

The persistent rainy conditions caused by a tropical system may have prevented the fire's spread.

"I was just standing over there praying," said homeowner Alex King. "The tree was catching fire and the flames were going up. Fortunately, the wind was blowing from the bay, otherwise, it would have been all over."

An acrid smell from the burning car materials persisted in the neighborhood for some time after the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.