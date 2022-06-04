ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Weekend forecast: Mild sunny temps continue, but rain is on the way

By Alexis Walters
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies, and lows in the mid 50s by Sunday morning.

As the pattern becomes more progressive and “cooler” over the next two weeks, fast-moving fronts will pass through the Great Lakes keeping frequent chances of rain. Two fronts next week. First Monday into early Tuesday. The second is late Wednesday into Thursday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOO4x_0g0OopoB00
WJW graphic
