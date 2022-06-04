ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Three SC college golfers take first steps into pro golf tours

By Bob Spear
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enQ2A_0g0Onv8k00

After wrapping up distinguished college careers, USC’s Ryan Hall and Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman stepped into professional golf in most impressive ways.

In open qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Rex Hospital tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, Hall led the field at Greensboro’s Forest Oaks CC with a 9-under-par 63. Bridgeman shared medalist honors at Greensboro’s Bryan Park GC with an 8-under 63.

The impressive debuts into the play-for-pay ranks highlighted a memorable week for both. The PGA Tour announced Monday that Bridgeman, a native of Inman, placed second and Hall, from Knoxville, Tennessee, finished 11th in the Tour’s University Rankings.

Add Trent Phillips, an Inman native who played for Georgia and finished eighth in the Tour University Rankings, and the state of South Carolina had three of the top 15 seniors in college golf this year.

Like Bridgeman and Hall, Phillips will be in the Rex Hospital tournament that began Thursday. Phillips earned a sponsor’s exemption by winning the Williams Cup during the college season.

The top five in the Tour University Rankings earn immediate status on the Korn Ferry Tour, making Bridgeman eligible for a spot in all of the tour’s full-field events. He will be in next week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville and is exempt into the final stage of this fall’s Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament.

Hall and Phillips receive status on the PGA Tour’s Canadian Tour and will be exempt into at least the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In the final World Amateur Golf Rankings before turning pro, Bridgeman ranked seventh, Phillips 12th and Hall 28th.

Hall compiled the best career scoring average, 70.59, in USC’s history and coach Bill McDonald rated him alongside current PGA Tour pro Matt NeSmith as the best players in his 15 seasons.

Hall earned four individual college titles, tied for second most in USC history, and finished in the top 20 in eight of his 10 tournament this season.

In the Rex Hospital qualifier, Hall recorded nine birdies and nine pars to take medalist honors by one stroke.

Bridgeman, the ACC’s player of the year, fashioned an equally impressive round in his qualifier, posting eight birdies and 10 pars en route to his 63.

“Jacob belongs among the elite who have played for Clemson, and we have had some great players,” Tigers coach Jordan Byrd said. “He’s in (contention) every week, finishing in the top four of his final five tournaments with two wins.”

His career average, 70.74, is second best in Clemson history behind on Doc Redman’s 70.70.

Phillips set the Georgia record for career scoring average, 70.35, and tournament scoring record, 20 under par. He is third in the program’s history with 24 top-10 finishes and is the only Georgia player to be named first-team All-SEC four times.

Hall and Phillips probably will make their first Canadian Tour stars in the ATB Classic in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada that begins June 16.

Chip shots . Matt NeSmith (Aiken/USC) and Andrew Novak (Mt. Pleasant/Wofford) earned U.S. Open berths in sectional qualifying in Dallas. The Open field will be finalized in sectional qualifying at nine sites on Monday. ... USC freshman Hannah Darling earned first-team All-American honors on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s honor squad. She forged one of the best season’s in the program’s history with a 72.7 scoring average that included seven top-10 finishes in 11 tournaments. ... The team of Trevor Gerard (Hartsville) and Grant Sellers (McBee) won the SCGA’s Four-Ball title with a 4 and 3 victory over Walter Todd Jr. (Greenville) and Brandon Truesdale (Rock Hill) in the final at Musgrove Mill GC in Clinton. ... Sophia Burnett (Bluffton), who plays at Furman, will defend her title in the WSCGA’s Women’s State Amateur, set for June 14-16 at Fort Jackson GC’s Old Hickory Course.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Super Regional schedules released for UNC, ECU

After clinching their regionals Monday, both North Carolina and East Carolina will host in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. On Tuesday, the NCAA released the schedules. The 10-seed Tar Heels will begin its best two-of-three series against Arkansas on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Boshamer Stadium...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

ECU baseball wins regional tournament championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University baseball team has won the Greenville Regional. The Pirates beat Coastal Carolina by a score of 13 to 4. ECU’s Bryson Worrell hit 4-4 on the day with a walk and four runs batted in. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart chipped in with three runs batted in himself.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Open Field#Golfers#Usc#The Korn Ferry Tour#Inman#Rex Hospital#Bmw Charity Pro Am#The Pga Tour#Canadian Tour
WRAL News

Martin Samek steps down as Rolesville football coach

Rolesville, N.C. — Rolesville High School football coach Martin Samek has resigned from his position, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Samek came to Rolesville before the 2019 football season after six seasons at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem. In that time, he turned Rolesville into a formidable football program. The Rams,...
ROLESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

$50k issued in Fayetteville’s first round of community safety microgrants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants. The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Candidate Tyrone Williams shares his story

Editor's note: This column was submitted by former City Councilman Tyrone Williams, who is currently running for the District 2 seat. As an entrepreneur and private money lender, I routinely receive requests from investors for the purpose of funding real estate transactions, generally secured by a note and mortgage/deed of trust. So when I received a call from previous financial consultant for the city of Fayetteville on behalf of the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel, who was in need of $100,000 to close on the property at 250 Hay Street, I was eager to provide my services in an effort to help my city. I funded the loan for $100,000 payable to the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel of 450 Hay, LLC, by way of the attorneys at closing. (Refer to Cumberland County Register of Deeds) In addition, in an effort to keep the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel in compliance with the city ordinance, my construction company provided mechanical services in excess of $15,000 to be repaid with money, or in-kind services never were paid.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

List: North Carolina’s Most Unusual Town Names

North Carolina is home to some amazing cities and small towns. Even more amazing, are some of the names of these areas. Throughout the state, we have some of the most amazing, crazy-named towns. Some you may have heard of while others, may have you just as confused when you see it written out. Ever thought about those areas you drive through on road trips where it looks like no one lives there? Those small towns have a few people that call them home. Even more important, they call it by the proper, unusual name.
POLITICS
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
434
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy