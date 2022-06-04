STARS SHINE AT NOON: Splash Club weekend day meet attracts 300 competitors to Sooner Pool

Sooner Pool’s deck should lead the town this weekend in bodies per square foot.

More than 300 swimmers — representing 11 teams — and their coaches, families and friends will squeeze together at the aqua haven for the three-day Splash Club Stars of Summer Invitational.

The Splash Club will provide a good chunk of the competition, but there will be a throng of out-of-towners to spice up the head-to-head battles.

This will be largest number of participants since 2017, Splash Club head coach Chad Englehart said.

Competition is set to begin with a mile race at noon Friday.

Saturday’s sessions are set to begin at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

There will be one session Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Among the familiar talents will be Bartlesville graduates Colin Goddard and Kyle Peterson, both coming off their freshman college year.

Peterson competed for Florida Tech while Goddard populated the Florida Tech roster but swam in exhibitions.

Englehart sizes up this annual competition as “kind of a practice for the top kids.”

There will be 12 events plus the mile.

“A lot of them will be swimming events this weekend that they don’t see during the rest of the year,” Englehart said. “This is kind of a kick-off to the summer season.”

The Sooner facility has an Olympic-sized pool (50 meters) which is referred to a long course competition.

Englehart is hoping for good weather throughout the weekend.

“We got lucky today (Thursday),” he said. “We had some nice sun and the pool is heating up nicely. Hopefully we’ll see some sun over the weekend.”

There’s another plus for spectators — no admission fee.

But, parking might be interesting, being that the Sunfest Festival also will be taking place in Johnstone Park, plus there’s some construction going on near the pool.

All things considered, “We're looking for a really good weekend,” Englehart said.