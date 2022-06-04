ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Sheriff's Department makes changes to health care services, drug-treatment programs for inmates

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQrA9_0g0OmtPV00
The San Diego Central Jail is among the facilities where new intake procedures were implemented. (U-T)

In 2014, the family of Daniel Sisson was awarded $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit after he died in his Vista jail call from an asthma attack brought on by symptoms of heroin withdrawal.

Years later, in 2019, Elisa Serna, who was a daily heroin user, was going through withdrawal when she collapsed from a seizure and died in the isolation unit at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Her family has filed a lawsuit alleging the department was deliberately indifferent to the 24-year-old woman's medical needs.

Sisson and Serna are just two of the hundreds of people who have died in county jails since 2006. This week, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced several new intake procedures designed to improve healthcare services for inmates — including treatment programs for those with drug use disorders — that may prevent these kinds of deaths.

The changes were implemented at three county jails — Las Colinas, San Diego Central Jail in downtown San Diego and the Vista Detention Facility — and come several months after a state audit found the Sheriff’s Department had repeatedly failed to adequately prevent and respond to the deaths of inmates.

From 2006 through 2021, more than 200 inmates died in San Diego County jails. The high mortality rate was first identified in The San Diego Union-Tribune's 2019 investigation, "Dying Behind Bars."

Among its many criticisms, the audit said the department failed to ensure it adequately identified the medical and mental health needs of people in custody at intake.

Although the department said it implemented several recent policy changes to prevent inmate deaths, the situation does not appear to have improved. Last year was the deadliest since at least 1999 with 18 deaths. There have been 10 deaths so far this year.

Before the change last week, people who were booked into local jails were already screened for a history of drug use, county authorities said. Now, some may be asked to take a urine test, as well. Department officials said the change will allow them to better identify inmates who may suffer withdrawal from drugs or alcohol while behind bars — a process that can have serious, even life-threatening, side effects — so they can be placed on the proper medications.

The department also expanded its treatment plan for some people in custody to include buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid-use disorder. In the past, the department would provide those kinds of medications to people in custody only if they had been prescribed them before being booked.

Department officials said deputies and officers won't need to change their standard procedures when they take people to jail. There will be restrooms in the intake area where urine samples can be collected. Deputies and officers may also collect urine samples with lab specimen bottles while processing people at a station or substation.

Medical staff at the three jails are required to inform people that the urine tests are for medical purposes only and that test results cannot be used as evidence or to charge a person with a crime. People can decline to provide samples, and refusals will be documented in their health records.

The department also created the medical discharge/clearance for booking form in an effort to improve how hospitals communicate information about patients who are later booked into jail.

Before the form was available, hospital staff forwarded information about patients to the jail's medical staff through the arresting deputy or officer. This information was often vague or incomplete, and it was sometimes difficult to get additional information about a patient's needs, department officials said.

Instead, the new forms — which contain information about follow-up care instructions, lab results and prescriptions — are required to be completed by hospital staff and then delivered via an arresting officer or deputy to jail medical staff.

The department changed the way jail staff document anomalies seen when inmates move through body scanners, as well. Body scanners are used to determine whether contraband, including weapons or drugs, are being smuggled into jail.

If jail officials suspect foreign objects are in a person's body, that person is sent to a hospital for a more through examination. The new protocol requires jail staff to send a form to the hospital detailing anything that was observed to assist the medical staff with treatment.

The San Diego County Chiefs' and Sheriff's Association informed law enforcement agencies across the county of the new protocols. An instructional video was also shared with local police departments, and it will also be shown to people who are being booked at jail intake areas, department officials said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Care Services#Crime#Heroin#Vista#The Sheriff S Department
Voiceof San Diego

Gloria Defends Bolstered Homeless Enforcement

Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday defended the city’s bolstered efforts to crack down on downtown homeless camps that had been growing for months. The Monday press conference was the latest marker of a major shift for the Democrat who as mayoral candidate criticized predecessor Kevin Faulconer’s policing of homelessness and pledged that on his watch the city would stop “criminalizing the existence of San Diego’s poorest and sickest residents.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

READER'S EDITORIAL: PLEASE DO NOT EXPORT YOUR HOMELESS PROBLEM TO CAMPO

This letter was written in response to La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian's proposal to purchase land in Campo to house La Mesa's homeless population. The item is slated to be heard tonight, May 10. Tisdale sent copies of her letter to the city of La Mesa, Supervisor Joel Anderson, and Campo-Lake Morena's planning group chair Billie Jo Jannen.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Valencia Park, Golden Hill offer some help to homeless with vacant lots

Many San Diegans living on the street were not accounted for in the May 19 report released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. During the count, some of the unaccounted San Diegans lived in their cars, vans, and RVs. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count report states that "no less than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Judge halts construction of Del Mar Heights school, again

DEL MAR — The long-awaited Del Mar Heights School rebuild hit another roadblock last month after a San Diego County Superior Court judge granted an injunction in an ongoing lawsuit by a local nonprofit claiming the project was not properly vetted for environmental and safety impacts. Judge Katherine Bacal...
DEL MAR, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy