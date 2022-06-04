ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Ottawa Park Concert Series announced for summer

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtHNp_0g0OmePq00

The Ottawa Park Concert Series kicks off Saturday evening in the park’s newly renovated amphitheater, and the series continues on seven subsequent weekends through the end of July.

The Good, The Bad & The Blues is scheduled to perform between 6 and 8 p.m. in the amphitheater at 2205 Kenwood Blvd., behind the park’s police substation. The concerts are “free, open to the public, and family friendly,” the city said in its announcement.

Other scheduled performers include The Bradberries on June 11, DeZire on June 18, Los Hermanos Villegas on June 25, East River Drive on July 9, Madison Avenue on July 16, Distant Cousinz on July 23, and The Grape Smugglers on July 30.

No concert is scheduled during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Comments / 7

Related
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin to celebrate 4th of July with free concert

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin’s 4th of July celebration at Hedges-Boyer Park is being planned as one of the biggest ever, with a car show, fireworks display, lots of activities and a free concert with country musician Darryl Worley. Events start at 9 a.m. with fireworks planned to start around 10 p.m.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

Fondue and wine bar coming soon to uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — A new fondue and wine bar is coming to uptown Maumee by the end of the year. Shawn and Megan McClellan, owners of Levi & Lilac's Whiskey Room in Maumee, are opening the new establishment at the former Citizens Bank Building on Conant Street. They are hoping to be up and running by December.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL-TV

Cherry Fest Run returns with Whitehouse festival this year

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because the sixth annual Julie’s Fitness Studio Cherry Fest Run is back again this year. The event again welcomes all runners and walkers and has some added fun to make it a little more wild! The run will take place on Friday June 10th and offers traditional competitive race options as well as a kids fun run and the chance to meet some of the Nature’s Nursery animals.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
nbc24.com

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest is even sweeter in its 39th year

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest returns for its 39th year, and is bigger and better than ever! So much more than just cherry pie, this event boasts carnival rides, games, music and live entertainment, and more. Sponsor Steve Rogers Ford sent GM Jason Gorr to chat with 'What's Going On' to share all the details.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Music#Los Hermanos Villegas
iheart.com

Where Did The $720,000 Council Approved Come From?

Council approved spending $720,000 on two projects yesterday. Where does all this money come from? $700,000 will go toward a project that will benefit Toledo Hospital for the most part, and $20,000 will be spent on a study of what Nick Komives calls a "digital equity gap". So where is...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Walbridge wants property, but ice cream shop may be in the works

WALBRIDGE — After the village was unable to get a reasonable offer for a vacant downtown property, council has decided to pursue eminent domain. But, a man who runs a non-profit arts group said he wants to use the space to sell ice cream, with proceeds going to the program.
WALBRIDGE, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sauder Village announces lineup of summer concerts

A summer of music awaits visitors to Archbold’s Sauder Village, with a variety of concerts announced over the next few months. The living history museum and farm will host “A Night of Music” at the 1920’s Theater and Speakeasy on Friday, June 3 beginning at 6pm. Irish musician and #1 ranked artist on the UK charts Luke Concannon will perform with his wife, classic singer Stephanie Hollenberg. Only limited seating available for this performance, and tickets cost $15 per person.
bgindependentmedia.org

Rockin’ on the porches of Eberly Avenue: Small scale music festival returns for second year

The porches of Eberly Avenue neighborhood were alive with the sound of music Saturday as Porchfest BG celebrated its second year. A dozen bands played on porches, in garages, and inside Arlyn’s Good Beer throughout the afternoon. Music ranged from show tunes and “Looney Tunes” from a woodwind quartet on a verandah to straight up rock ‘n roll by Milk on the Rocks to the traditional Irish tunes; from Illegal Smiles which packed a couple dozen John Prine tunes into its 40 minute set to originals by Freight Street, Moths in the Attic, Tree No Leaves, and others.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Homeownership celebration for local family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join KeyBank, NeighborWorks Toledo Region and The Fair Housing Center in celebrating Larry and Cynthia Robinson who financed their first home with them. The Robinsons will be honored on Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. on 1344 Elmwood Ave. Toledo, OH. The community lending program launched...
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

More road construction coming to west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — More orange barrels could be in your future. Toledo City Council is looking to make some road repairs and it could impact your drive through west Toledo. A new road work and resurfacing project for Talmadge Road was approved by council Tuesday. The planned construction spans...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Monclova family farm welcomes U-Pick strawberries Wednesday

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Strawberry-picking season is underway and can be a fresh way to fill the fridge with fruit. Stevens Gardens, a family-owned farm stand in Monclova, is opening up its fields for customers to pick their own strawberries on June 8. Customers can pick their own starting at...
MONCLOVA, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo introduces new water bill debt forgiveness program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has created a new debt forgiveness program to assist with paying off water bill balances. The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off their water bill balances as long as they meet certain criteria. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Mayfly swarm detected on weather radar over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again!. Mayflies are beginning to hatch and emerge from the depths of Lake Erie. Swarms of the pesky insect were dense enough overnight to be detected on weather radar over the lake. The chief meteorologist for 19 News affiliate WTVG...
SCIENCE
sent-trib.com

A taste of Myles in Tomato Bread

LIME CITY —The big easy smile from Becky Ramirez, as she removed her Tomato Bread from the oven, shows her love for cooking and sharing good food. “This is based on the Myles Pizza recipe, with a few changes. Their tomato bread was a favorite,” she said. “It’s just delicious and it’s so fun to make. I make it three or four times a year, when I get a hunger for it. Bowling Green was my stomping ground, back in the day.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Next seniors dine out set for Tuesday, June 14

On May 10, 24 seniors, pictured above, from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Inky’s Restaurant in Toledo. The next dine out will be Tuesday, June 14. Meet at 4:30 p.m., at Red Star Diner, 7327 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan. Transportation is on your own. Call FPCC, at 419-936-3079,...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Oregon real estate mogul installs bike racks to curb homeless camping

PORTLAND, Oregon (KATU) – It's not unusual to see bicycle racks on the streets of Portland, but 22 of them, on one block, on one side of the street?. That's something you probably won't find anywhere but on Northwest Broadway. The building on the block is owned by Jordan Schnitzer Properties, and it was Schnitzer who made the decision to line part of the sidewalk with nearly two dozen bike racks.
OREGON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy