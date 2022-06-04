Ottawa Park Concert Series announced for summer

The Ottawa Park Concert Series kicks off Saturday evening in the park’s newly renovated amphitheater, and the series continues on seven subsequent weekends through the end of July.

The Good, The Bad & The Blues is scheduled to perform between 6 and 8 p.m. in the amphitheater at 2205 Kenwood Blvd., behind the park’s police substation. The concerts are “free, open to the public, and family friendly,” the city said in its announcement.

Other scheduled performers include The Bradberries on June 11, DeZire on June 18, Los Hermanos Villegas on June 25, East River Drive on July 9, Madison Avenue on July 16, Distant Cousinz on July 23, and The Grape Smugglers on July 30.

No concert is scheduled during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.