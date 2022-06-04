ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno lawyer asks: What’s more important, a child’s life or right to an assault weapon?

By Patricia Brown
 4 days ago

I clerked for a federal judge in Fresno from 1990-92. You probably have never heard of that judge, the late Honorable Edward “Dean” Price, but you should. An avid duck hunter from Modesto, he was the judge who upheld the constitutionality of the assault weapons ban after the horrific 1988 Stockton school shooting.

The ban lapsed in 1993, but not before I saw on his desk death threats against him by Nazis. This ban did not ban all guns, as the National Rifle Association and now the GOP have spread such a myth as part of their marketing. Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer,who spoke at a Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club event, had published a booklet of which weapons were and which weapons were not included by the ban, educating all Californians.

Within the last month, two out of the three judges on the influential 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco, appointed by former President Trump, upheld the rights of young men to buy assault weapons without getting licenses. In other words, they ignored Judge Price’s precedent weeks before the Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, mass shootings.

The Ninth Circuit decision can be used across the country as authority for justifying more assault weapon purchases, and, predictably and tragically, more killing of innocent children.

Note too that conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger in 1991 called the interpretation by the NRA and its enablers of the few words in the Second Amendment, “a well-regulated militia” as justification for why 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds can buy assault weapons, “the biggest fraud on Americans. I repeat the word fraud .”

Another name you should know is Joshua Koskoff, the attorney representing the Sandy Hook, Connecticut families after 20 children and six staff members were murdered on Dec. 14,2012 with an assault weapon purchased by the 2O-year-old assassin’s mother (who he killed).

Koskoff successfully sued the gun manufacturer, Remington Arms, winning a $73 million settlement. Using earlier suits against big tobacco as templates to win, Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to sue gun manufacturers like Koskoff did. He also came to our FCDWC fundraiser as lieutenant governor, feeling out a run for governor in 2010.

During discovery, Koskoff found that in 2005, internal emails revealed Remington Arms sales were 100,000, but by 2012, sales were 2.1 million, Thus, he proved a cause and effect correlation between the company’s internet marketing around the world of AK-15s and the school shooting.

At the press conference in Uvalde after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by an AK-15 on May 24, Republican Texas Gov. Abbott and his cronies claimed that assault weapons have been around for 70 years, so that the increase of mass shootings could only be due to an increase of mental health problems exacerbated by the pandemic.

Yet, he conveniently forgot that the first mass shooting that started it all was 54 years ago at the University of Texas clock tower — a shooting by a lone gunman who killed 14 people, including an unborn baby, and injured 3l others in 96 minutes.

It’s not as if other countries don’t have mental illness. But the United States has 400 million guns, more than our population of 330 million. Abbott has signed some of the most insane gun laws ever: You can take guns into mental institutions, you don’t need to pass a background check or learn how to shoot a gun, you can be 18 to buy an assault weapon of war, even though you’re not old enough to buy a beer, you can open carry in churches ... they go on and on.

Texan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Abbott at the press conference for his hypocritical love of military-style weapons and banal platitudes. Abbott’s lieutenant governor immediately cussed O’Rourke out and yelled to have him removed by security.

Ninety percent of Americans support universal background checks, and a majority of Republicans support the ban of assault weapons. The GOP has ignored the polling because of the gun manufacturers’ lobbyists. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) took $13 million from the NRA.

Despite the slaughter in Uvalde, Abbott wouldn’t say if he would attend the annual NRA convention in Houston three days later. Beto said what many of us parents are feeling: Isn’t the right of our children to live more important than the right of civilians to own an assault weapon meant only for war that can take their lives away and traumatize their classmates in seconds?

Patricia Brown is a Fresno lawyer.
Patricia Brown Fresno Bee file

Comments / 41

Jesus Gabriel Meraz
4d ago

Any gun can be used for war, the AR in the AR-15 does not stand for assault rifle nor Automatic rifle, it stands for Armalite Rifle. Of course a child's life or any life for that matter is worth more then a gun. However a gun is not the one killing anyone it's just an instrument. We already have laws that make it illegal to kill anyone and that's homicide, this law puts people away in prison and they can even get the death penalty. These are the tools we do have to deter INDIVIDUALS from committing unspeakable crimes. I agree there most definitely needs to be something done to protect our children. We can first look at how we protect money and apply those practices to schools, we can arm teachers or better yet have a retired vet who passes background checks to patrol school grounds. These are a few examples of many that we as a society can do to protect our children. Yes there is a lot of questions that need answers but the safety of our children born or unborn deserve us to protect t

Reply(6)
25
Guest
4d ago

With as big a mess Biden and the democrats are making of the country, it's no wonder they want to take guns away from average citizens.

Reply(1)
18
Jonny Smith
4d ago

when you let them take the guns from us, what will you do when they knock on your door and tell you to get on a bus or train against your will?🤔 This is how Hitler took over Germany, by passing laws that took guns from the citizens!💯

Reply
19
Hanford Sentinel

Locals reflect on the impact Supreme Court ruling as 20th anniversary nears

While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — that is until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002, declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Election Night: Perea Appears to Lock in Fresno Council Win

Fresno voters have had their say. Now, it is time to tabulate the ballots. Preliminary results show Annalisa Perea above the 50% mark to win her Fresno City Council race outright. John Zanoni currently has the lead to become next Fresno County Sheriff. The first ballot results represent vote-by-mail ballots...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tulare County

VISALIA – While COVID-19 cases decreased in March, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Karen Elliot told the board of supervisors that cases doubled from March until the end of May. “We experienced some very nice low numbers for quite a while,” Karen Elliot, Tulare County public health...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Fresno, CA
