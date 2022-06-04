Poll results: Here’s the high school baseball player of the week in southwest Illinois

Joseph Mendiola of Belleville East High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Baseball Player of the Week high school poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In recent action, Mendiola, a junior infielder, had a hit and an RBI in a regional semifinal win against Collinsville. Then, in the regional championship, he had a hit and 2 RBI in a 5-4 victory against Belleville West. On the season, Mendiola batted .450 with 2 homers, 27 runs scored, 12 doubles and 36 RBI for the Lancers, who finished 27-9.

Mendiola finished ahead of other BND nominees Brendan Brock of Mascoutah High School, Matt Miscik of Highland High School, Logan Mueller of Columbia High School, Spencer Stearns of Edwardsville High School and Dominic Voegele of Columbia High School. The poll ended at 10 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be a vote for the baseball player of the year for 2022. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .

Previous baseball poll winners: Alex Wright of Granite City High School (Week 1), Owen Kelly of Belleville East High School (Week 2), Dalton Boruff of Breese Central High School (Week 3), Tyler Tieman of Althoff Catholic High School (Week 4), Evan Davis of Waterloo High School (Week 5), JD Kramer of Belleville West High School (Week 6) and Grant Huebner of Edwardsville High School (Week 7).