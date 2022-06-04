ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-55 near Bloomington Friday

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal was diverted at exit 154 Friday afternoon as...

www.1470wmbd.com

Central Illinois Proud

8-year-old the latest victim in Friday’s I-55 crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An eight-year-old girl is the second victim in a crash on I-55 in McLean County last week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said eight-year-old Mia Ross of Earlville, IL, was pronounced brain-dead at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, despite aggressive care and resuscitation efforts. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force head and chest injuries, Harwood confirmed.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Child identified as victim of Friday’s deadly I-55 crash

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An eight-year old LaSalle County girl has died from injuries she suffered Friday in what police said was a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Shirley, in McLean County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Mia Ross of Earlville was pronounced brain dead about...
PEORIA, IL
Laclede Record

Four-car crash ends in injury

A Brimfield, Ill. man was injured in a four vehicle wreck at 10:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at the 125.6 mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mohamed A. Hamdan, 40, of Chattanooga, Tenn., the driver of an eastbound 2016 Volvo Conventional Tractor Trailer was traveling too fast for conditions and struck the rear of an eastbound 2014 Honda Ridgeline driven by Hunter C. Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Ill., causing the vehicle to strike the rear of an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Johnaton K. Hillmer, 25, of Kirbyville. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BRIMFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Hershey and Empire in Bloomington

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an update from the City of Bloomington, the crash at Hershy Road and Empire Street has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Arson in Peoria: Estimated $40K in damages after crews battle morning house fire

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Arson is deemed to be the cause of a Wednesday morning fire on the 1000 block of W. Bonny Doon Ln. in Peoria. According to a press release from Peoria Battalion Chief Tom Sander, emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:44 a.m. to a mobile home fire that neighbors said were vacant.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

McLean County crash takes life of Earlville woman

BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville woman is dead after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in McLean County on Friday. The Illinois State Police say around 4 PM they were called to I-55 southbound near Mile Marker 151 for a five vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed in the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville. The identity of the other individual killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McClean County Coroner’s Office.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two dead in five-vehicle pileup on I-55

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Friday. State Troopers said the crash at Milepost 151 in McLean County just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The crash shut down the highway for almost eight hours while first responders were on the scene tending to victims […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police: Intersection reopens after crash

Update at 10 p.m. on 6/6/2022 Bloomington Police said the accident at Empire and Hersey has been cleared and the intersection is open to traffic. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is actively reposing to a crash at the intersection of Empire Street and Hershey Road. For safety reasons, the intersection is closed […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Biker dead after getting hit by pickup truck in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person is dead after an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to a release from the Tazewell County Coroner, the office was contacted to respond to N. Main St. (Illinois Rt. 116) in East Peoria. Authorities were told around 11:50 PM Saturday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Motorcyclist killed in East Peoria crash identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash over the weekend has been released. Adam Decker, 40, of Wyoming was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, after authorities were alerted to the crash in the 4200 block of N. Main Street (Rt. 116) just before midnight on Saturday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Identities of pair killed in Tonica crash announced

TONICA – Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a single vehicle crash in Tonica on Friday night. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 251 just south of Pontiac Street around 10:30 PM. They announced on Monday that 24-year-old Thomas Jacob Michael Christmann of LaSalle and 21-year-old Allyson M. Murray of Tiskilwa lost their lives in the crash.
TONICA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for one of two shootings last week at Taft Homes

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they found the man they believe was responsible for a shooting in the area of Taft Homes, pretty much back in the same area. Police say officers spotted Shyheim Chapai, 27, Tuesday night on Northeast Adams Street, identified him as a suspect, and arrested him.
PEORIA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Motorcyclist Dies After Weekend Crash

A crash on the east end of downtown Oglesby ended up taking a life. Fifty-one-year-old Eric A. Davis of Streator was pronounced dead Sunday at St. Margaret's Health in Peru. He was rushed there after crashing his motorcycle near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Glen Avenue just after 1 o'clock in the morning.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

Man killed in Peoria vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, investigation ongoing

PEORIA, Ill. — An investigation continues following what turned out to be a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Peoria. Police say it happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man lying in the roadway at the intersection of Allen Road and Willow Knolls. The critically...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Mobile home a total loss after arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mobile home in Peoria is a total loss after a fire was deemed arson. At 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Firefighters and paramedics responded to a call for a mobile home on fire near West Bonny Doon Lane and North Hale Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found flames covering most of the mobile home.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
hoiabc.com

Two dead after five vehicle crash on Interstate 55

McLean County (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police confirm that two people are dead, and three others have life-threatening injuries after a five vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Shirley Friday afternoon. State Police say it happened on I-55 Southbound near mile marker 151 just before 4 pm.
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies a victim of I-55 crash

Two males injured after shootout in Peoria, Saturday. Local organizations holds picnic for the community. Peoria activists walk in support of sexual assault …. Pedestrian dead after getting hit by car on Allen …. Popular fundraiser returns to in-person. Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz …. GOOD...
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
TONICA, IL

