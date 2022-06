NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of tools from a construction site. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 8:15 am, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to State Road in New London Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a reported theft. The victim, a 27-year-old male from Christiana, stated that an unknown perpetrator stole a 10ft metal siding brake (used to bend metal) and a Dewalt brand saw with its stand. The estimated value of the loss is $2,500.

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO